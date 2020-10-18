It's spooky season guys, and that means a whole lot of frights have been coming through in the form of movies and TV shows. There's just something about having your balls scared off that's super alluring, and the titles below will definitely do just that. Enjoy!

1. The Haunting of Bly Manor

Based on Henry James's 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, this show tells the story of a governess who comes to a mansion to take care of a family. Unfortunately, the house is haunted and the ghosts aren't friendly.

2. The Invisible Man

Loosely based on the iconic book by H.G. Wells, this movie stars Elisabeth Moss, who was highly praised for her performance. The story follows a mad scientist who stages his own suicide, then turns himself invisible and starts stalking his ex-girlfriend.

3. Evil Eye

A woman thinks her daughter has finally found the perfect boyfriend. Unfortunately, as she learns more about him, she realises he might have a dark past that's connected to her own.

4. Ratchet

This show is a deliciously dark telling of the origins of Nurse Ratched, the infamous antagonist from One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. There's people being boiled alive, incest, and even a few lobotomies - so yeah, it's not for the faint of heart.

5. The Babysitter 2 - Killer Queen

This sequel might not be as great as the first part, but it's still highly entertaining. Horror-comedies are usually a fun ride, and this movie featuring some highly attractive Satan-loving babysitters is rather enjoyable.

6. Bulbul

This Hindi film written and directed by Anvita Dutt is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a child bride's journey through life and hardship. This happens in the backdrop of men being routinely killed in the village, and the suspect being a demon 'chudail'.

7. Bhoot

This film tells the story of a shipping officer going through a personal loss, who's tasked with moving an abandoned ship lying on Juhu Beach. Unfortunately, the ship also happens to be haunted.

8. The Owners

A group of young and inexperienced thieves break into the house of an old couple thinking it'll be an easy score. However, the couple turns the tables on them, and things start going downhill fast in this horror film.

9. You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in this movie about a couple who rent a secluded house in the countryside along with their young daughter. Yes, the house is haunted, and yes, it's a pretty common premise - but the trailer still creeped me the fuck out.

10. The Relic

This critically acclaimed film tells the story of a woman and her daughter who return to their home town to find the missing grandmother. What they find instead is a woman possessed by some kind of evil force.

11. Antebellum

A successful author gets trapped in a brutal past where the colour of her skin results in torture, slavery, and the confrontation of her own future. This film is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who worked with Jordan Peele.

12. Black Box

This science fiction horror film is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. It follows a man who undergoes an agonising medical procedure to regain his memory after losing it, and his wife, in a car accident.

13. Lovecraft Country

This horror-drama series is based on a novel by Matt Ruff. It follows a black man looking for his father across a racially segregated America. With Jordan Peele as executive producer, and HBO creating it, there's little chance that this show is terrible.

14. Shirley

This film is about a famous horror writer and her husband, who take in a young couple on the pretext of helping them get ahead in life. However, their actual intentions are a whole lot more sinister.

15. Hubie Halloween

This horror comedy was written by and stars Adam Sandler, along with many familiar faces usually associated with the famous actor. Commonly known as the village idiot, things take a turn for the worse when Sandler's character is accused of actual murder.

Happy sleeping!