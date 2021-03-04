Ever since Netflix announced that Russo Brothers The Gray Man will cast hotties Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in it, everyone has been waiting with bated breath to hear more about this project.

Well, y'all can stop holding your breath now because we got some tea on this project and it will truly make you thank us.

The Gray Man has added some more brooding handsomeness to the mix as Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings AKA Regé-Jean Page has signed the movie. So, now we'll have Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page sharing screen space.

OMG!

The movie will also star Ana De Armas, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

But fans obviously can't get over the fact that all of their favourite heartthrobs will be a part of the same movie.

Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans all in the SAME movie!?!?! pic.twitter.com/JugSpuAFxe — Katie Siewert (@sparkly_cupKATE) March 3, 2021

Regé-Jean page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in one action movie directed by the Russo brothers???? I’m personally excited — Victoria (@VikkiCato) March 3, 2021

Regé-Jean page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans all in one movie #TheGrayMan ... My ovaries 😭😭😭😭 Can’t wait — Temi Wright (@Temi__w) March 3, 2021

rege jean page and chris evans in the same room, I’m too excited — kassandra 📀🥰💘🦋✨💞🥝 (@hugmemarais_) March 3, 2021

STOP YOU AND CHRIS EVANS ARE GONNA BE IN THE MOVIE AHHH — kassandra 📀🥰💘🦋✨💞🥝 (@hugmemarais_) March 3, 2021

Well, this movie is already a hit if you ask us.