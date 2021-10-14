The Burari case came as a shock to the entire nation in 2018. 11 members of the same family were found dead in a house. The case has more to it than just this.

Netflix's latest docuseries, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, delves deeper into the case and reveals some shocking facts.

1. Priyanka, one of Lalit's nieces, got engaged barely a month ago but she never told about her engagement at her workplace.

Priyanka worked at an IT company in Delhi and the documentary revealed that none of her office colleagues knew about her engagement.

2. The house where the deaths took place, had 11 pipes protruding out of one of the side walls.

Locals and some news reporters claimed that these pipes had an occult meaning associated with them as the number of family members who dies was also 11. The contractor who worked on pipe fittings revealed that he was not aware of any superstition behind them and they were meant for ventilation.

3. The notes found in the house had almost everything written - from what to do to what not to do.

4. Handwriting experts concluded that these notes were written by Neetu and Priyanka, the young girls who were well-educated.

5. Lalit had apparently lost his voice after an accident. The discussions in the documentary revealed that he might had been pretending all along or it could even have been PTSD.

The doubt emerges from the fact that he lost his voice overnight and regained it overnight, after a year or so.

6. One of Lalit's childhood friends revealed that there was shortage of people and priests at the funeral site for 11 dead bodies. They weren't able to provide one priest for the last rites of each dead body.

As a result, the family, friends and neighbours decided to have one head priest to perform the last rites for all.

7. While the media kept calling it a 'mass suicide', the police preferred to use the term 'accidental deaths'. Because the notes retrieved from the house revealed that the family members were 'expecting to come alive' after the ritual.

8. The formation in which the family members hung themselves to death resembled to that of a banyan tree. This is shocking because the notes talk about a final 'badh (banyan) puja'.

9. A psychological autopsy of the dead was also conducted after the postmortem and other ground investigations.

You can watch the docuseries here.