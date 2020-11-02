How Big An SRK Fan Are You? Take This Ultimate K..K..K.. Quiz To Find Out

Kal Ho Na Ho but if there's one thing that will always remain the same then it's our love for Shah Rukh Khan. From DDLJ to Darr, he can be playing any role and yet make us fall in love with him. Take this quiz to know just how well you know him.

1. Which of these 4 phobias does SRK have? via Flimfare Eating with bare hands Sleeping at work Traveling in buses Wearing slippers

2. In which of these movies does SRK's character not die? via The Express Tribune Asoka Devdas Baazigar Darr

3. In DDLJ, where does SRK's character Raj stay in London? via The Quint Bristol Greenwich Hounslow Hampstead

4. Which of these is SRK's favourite book? via MASALA.COM/ The Express Tribune The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide To The Galaxy The White Tiger The Alchemist The Book Thief

5. Which of these schools did SRK go to? via Linda Nylind for the Guardian Springdales School Modern School St. Columba's School DPS, RK Puram

6. Which of these is SRK's favourite food? via Times Of India Blue Cheese Salmon Mutton Korma Tandoori Chicken

7. SRK's first film offer was for the directorial debut of which famous Bollywood star? via Bollywood Hungama Dev Anand Shatrughan Sinha Hema Malini Waheeda Rehman

8. Which SRK movie is based on a Fyodor Dostoevsky novel and made its debut at the New York Film Festival in October 1992? via DNA India Darr Ram Jaane Idiot Anjaam

9. Chaahat was a love triangle involving Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhat and? via Times Of India Juhi Chawla Ramya Pooja Bedi Pooja Batra

10. In which movie does SRK's son Aryan play a cameo? via India Today Asoka Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Kal Ho Na Ho

11. Which of these is SRK's signature perfume brand? via India TV News SRK SK Shah Rukh's Signature SRK Sign

12. Which of these desserts does SRK dislike? via Ted Talks Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake Gajar Ka Halwa Ice Cream

13. What is SRK's favourite American TV Show? via One India F.R.I.E.N.D.S Breaking Bad How I Met Your Mother The Newsroom

14. Who is Samiya Siddiqui's character from Veer-Zaara based on? via Pinterest Amanullah Abbasi Amina Masood Janjua Asma Jahangir Alys Faiz