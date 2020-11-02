How Big An SRK Fan Are You? Take This Ultimate K..K..K.. Quiz To Find Out

Kal Ho Na Ho but if there's one thing that will always remain the same then it's our love for Shah Rukh Khan. From DDLJ to Darr, he can be playing any role and yet make us fall in love with him. Take this quiz to know just how well you know him.
1. Which of these 4 phobias does SRK have?
via Flimfare
2. In which of these movies does SRK's character not die?
3. In DDLJ, where does SRK's character Raj stay in London?
via The Quint
4. Which of these is SRK's favourite book?
5. Which of these schools did SRK go to?
6. Which of these is SRK's favourite food?
via Times Of India
7. SRK's first film offer was for the directorial debut of which famous Bollywood star?
8. Which SRK movie is based on a Fyodor Dostoevsky novel and made its debut at the New York Film Festival in October 1992?
via DNA India
9. Chaahat was a love triangle involving Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhat and?
via Times Of India
10. In which movie does SRK's son Aryan play a cameo?
via India Today
11. Which of these is SRK's signature perfume brand?
via India TV News
12. Which of these desserts does SRK dislike?
via Ted Talks
13. What is SRK's favourite American TV Show?
via One India
14. Who is Samiya Siddiqui's character from Veer-Zaara based on?
via Pinterest
15. Who was Aditya Chopra's first choice as SRK's co-star in Mohabbatein?
via DNA India
So, are you a jabra fan?
Result