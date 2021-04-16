Some iconic classics have become anthems for the 90s kids. One such song is the 2003 hit, Toxic by Britney Spears.

But little did we know, that the catchy number is actually not a 100% original! Especially the starting.

Song Psych, a show hosted by musician Dev Lemons pointed out that the melody is actually a set of two different samples from the 1981 Bollywood movie, Ek Duuje Ke Liye's song, Tere Mere Beech Mein.

Her producers picked up two different sections and combined them to make the catchy music of Toxic.

Watch the video here:

We sure did a little snooping around and found this Insider report about the same and we can't believe we didn't see it coming.