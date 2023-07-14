We are truly blessed with Internet for taking us back to the past quite often and generating a feeling of nostalgia in our minds. Be it watching animated TV series, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Zoo Zoo advertisements or anything that we miss now. Just like Joy Sehgal, our ‘childhood superhero’ that most of us grew up watching on television. ‘Hero ki kya baat hai, maa Durga uske saath hai.‘ Remember?

Source: TV Toons

Do you know how the actor, who played the role, looks like now? An unseen picture of him is going viral on Twitter and it will make you feel older.

A Twitter user named Ramen (@CoconuteShawarma) posted two photos of actor Sumeet Pathak featuring his then and now looks. The left picture features Pathak as Joy, the superhero from Hero- Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai.

Source: Ramen/Twitter

The second one shows Sumeet Pathak’s older version in real life in which he can be seen posing inside a swimming pool. The actor looks unrecognisable in his salt and pepper look on the right side.

Source: Ramen/Twitter

Check out the post here:

Remember him??? Thats him now pic.twitter.com/63nC6TIAER — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) April 29, 2023

Netizens are going nostalgic about his TV series. A section of them are amazed with how he looks.

Let’s check out their reactions:

R u serious??? Yeh bachpan waali shows ke cast ko ab dekhti hu toh i feel like I'm in my 40's nd not in 20's now😭 https://t.co/urmbwmg8Sp — TereNaina_ (@dreamer_ammu) April 29, 2023

Hero bhai pehchaan mein hi nahi aa rahe😳😳😳 https://t.co/NaxvBB9G5p — Shourya Agarwal (@Shouryeaahhh) April 30, 2023

Hero ki kya baat hai maa durga uske saath hai. 🤍😭 https://t.co/0r4c3MgCAH — ꜱɪᴍɪ ᴛʜᴇ ɢʀᴇᴀᴛ♡ (@YesMeriJaanSimi) April 30, 2023

Dheere dheere samjh a rha hai buddha hone lga hu 🤒😷 https://t.co/rMWVaGTwgz — Sávy࿐🌙⭐ (@Exoteric_savy) April 30, 2023

Bhakti hi Shakti hai

Roy still remember him ❤️ https://t.co/m5f4jbjKxE — Aayush🧢 (@ibeingaayush) April 30, 2023

Oh my god. I loved this serial maxxxx💚💯🔥 https://t.co/ojsLwpy7R2 — m (@Mvr_tweets) April 30, 2023

makes me feel so old 😭 https://t.co/4ODKSdvnvW — Nish (@_nishhh12) April 29, 2023

This can't be real https://t.co/ylwqkVHDFG — DELUSIONAL PSY FAN (@psy_criminal) April 29, 2023

I feel so old damn 😭 this show was my fav after school ends https://t.co/TLuDzKqiEY — Priyanka 🌸 (@_cloudystarss_) April 29, 2023

are u kidding me 😭 https://t.co/FHU9XECcRZ — happy vibes 🫰 (@khudkidewani) April 29, 2023

I'm getting nostalgia bombed right now https://t.co/2JUHoaPZHf — Shunks_ (@Shunks_Anime) April 29, 2023

A Twitter user pointed out that Sumeet Pathak played the younger version of SRK in Baazigar.

Baazigar mein usne hi SRK ka Childhood Character Play kiya tha… 🙂 https://t.co/BFYTDSCw49 — Aaraw 💥 (@AarawSosa1) April 30, 2023

Another one remembered him from Tarzan: The Wonder Car.

Bhakti hi shakti hai

Ye Tarzan the wonder car mein bhi tha vaise. https://t.co/jbpz45Ctpb — . (@VK7216) April 30, 2023

I'm just 18 but this made me feel so old https://t.co/S1CPgiTHKi — Tani♡ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@sweetener_tani) April 29, 2023

Daily dose of entertainment post Tution during school days♥️😍 https://t.co/Tj2G8xNU0d — Dorem̶o̶n̶𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧🥵 (@IlakathMaflia) April 29, 2023

having a existential crises right now WHATTHEFUCK https://t.co/retlbs8xo6 — 𝒟. (@ajeebdastaan_) April 29, 2023

Omggggggg 😯 I feel old https://t.co/edFOSMiSw5 — HaveCourageAndBeKind 👩🏻‍🏫💛🦁 (@valliraghu) April 29, 2023

And we all grew up. https://t.co/carUtvwIcU — Harsh Kamlani (@hkamlani04) April 29, 2023

This Twitter user felt that Sumeet Pathak looks like Hollywood actor Russell Crowe and rightly so.

Reminds me of Russel crowe https://t.co/Fe9ctRGi1g — Vats (@VatsSShah) April 29, 2023

Sumeet Pathak should return with a new season to this show , can't believe it's been that long , ridiculous how time flies .



BHAKTI HI SHAKTI HAI 💪❤️ https://t.co/9iLDfoOGrb — 👑 (@DahiyaKnight) April 30, 2023

Hero-Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai is a superhero series that aired on Hungama TV from 2005 to 2007. It is a story about a boy named Joy, who is bestowed with magical powers by Goddess Durga. He turns into a superhero who fights criminals and villains.

Are we getting older? Nostalgia reloaded. How do you feel about this viral picture?