We All Know These Characters From Popular Web Series. But Can You Name The Actors?

It's impossible to not have a favourite character by the time we're done binge-watching our way through a web series. But while it's easy to remember the lead cast, how many of you actually remember the league of extraordinary actors who make up the supporting cast?
1. Who is this actor?
via cinestaan
2. Who is this actor?
via yourmovieexpress
3. Who is this actor?
via Sony Liv
4. Who is this actor?
via Netflix
5. Who is this actor?
6. Who is this actor?
7. Who is this actor?
8. Who is this actor?
via News Bugz
9. Who is this actor?
10. Who is this actor?
via Instagram
11. Who is this actor?
via Indian Celebrity
12. Who is this actor?
via Stars Unfolded
Let's see the results.
Result