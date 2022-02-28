Bollywood celebs earn a whopping amount doing films. In the latest releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gehraiyaan, and many more, we tried to find out how much the celebs charged for their roles.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt charged Rs 20 crore for her role, and Ajay, who is essaying the role of Karim Lala, charged Rs 11 crore for the cameo.

2. Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan explored the complexities of modern-day relationships. Deepika charged Rs 20 crore to play Alisha Khanna. Ananya Panday, who played Tia's character, took home Rs 3 crores. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa charged Rs 5 crores and Rs 1 crore for their respective roles.

3. Badhaai Do

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The movie explores the concept of lavender marriage and showcases a story of the LGBTQ+ community. Reportedly, Bhumi Pednekar charges Rs 2 crore per movie, and Rajkummar Rao charges Rs 4 crore per movie.

4. Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta was the adaptation of Tom Tykwer’s movie Run Lola Run. The movie is a visual treat and features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. As per reports, Taapsee Pannu charges Rs 3 crore per movie.

5. Sherni

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, Sherni was inspired by the real-life story of Tigress Avni. As per reports, Vidya Balan charged Rs 4 Crore, Vijay Raaz charged Rs 1 Crore, and Neeraj Kabi charged Rs 50 Lakh for their roles.

6. Atrangi re

The film was a weird take on mental health and was problematic at many levels. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar charged Rs 27 crore, Sara Ali Khan charged Rs 5 Crore, and Dhanush Rs 6 Crore for their roles.

