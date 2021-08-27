Hardik Pandya, who is renowned for his flamboyant lifestyle, is currently in the UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League.

Pandya's recent Instagram upload featured him in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, wearing a cool tank top, a hat, and stylish sunglasses, but one picture in particular made us stop and zoom where he was wearing a rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch with green emeralds inlaid in it.

The most attractive feature of this wristwatch is the 32 baguette-cut emeralds on embedded on the bezel. The watch is entirely made up of platinum and has a price tag of 5 crores!

The watch has a 45-hour power reserve and is operated by a self-winding automatic movement. It's worth noting that this piece's 5711 range is already rare, and Pandya's chosen colour combination is even rarer.

Of course, Pandya's watch created a buzz on Twitter and this is how Desis reacted.

First reaction: Kya faltu design hai 😆 pic.twitter.com/O3axue2DLp — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) August 26, 2021

LED waali hai kya? — Shantanu Singh (@evilshantanu) August 26, 2021

Calculator bhi naheen hai issme - kya fayeda. — Manish Sharma 🇮🇳 (@lion_india) August 26, 2021

Meri 5k wali me to touch screen hai. 5cr wali is plain ghadi ka kya fayda!!! — Prakash Singh (@Prakash06743675) August 26, 2021

Time travel karwaega yeh ghadi!! — Brajesh Panda (@techontipweblog) August 26, 2021

Water proof pkka nhi hogi — ® (@rectifyrohit) August 26, 2021