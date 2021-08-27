Hardik Pandya, who is renowned for his flamboyant lifestyle, is currently in the UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League.
Pandya's recent Instagram upload featured him in a Rolls Royce Cullinan, wearing a cool tank top, a hat, and stylish sunglasses, but one picture in particular made us stop and zoom where he was wearing a rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch with green emeralds inlaid in it.
The most attractive feature of this wristwatch is the 32 baguette-cut emeralds on embedded on the bezel. The watch is entirely made up of platinum and has a price tag of 5 crores!
The watch has a 45-hour power reserve and is operated by a self-winding automatic movement. It's worth noting that this piece's 5711 range is already rare, and Pandya's chosen colour combination is even rarer.
Of course, Pandya's watch created a buzz on Twitter and this is how Desis reacted.
LED waali hai kya?— Shantanu Singh (@evilshantanu) August 26, 2021
Meri 5k wali me to touch screen hai. 5cr wali is plain ghadi ka kya fayda!!!— Prakash Singh (@Prakash06743675) August 26, 2021
Time travel karwaega yeh ghadi!!— Brajesh Panda (@techontipweblog) August 26, 2021
Water proof pkka nhi hogi— ® (@rectifyrohit) August 26, 2021
Mele mein milta hai ye 😰— Manish (@scribbbblr) August 26, 2021