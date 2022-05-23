The superstar of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu, made waves when he said 'Bollywood cannot afford him.' Mahesh started his journey as a child artist with the 1989 film Poratam. The actor later made his debut in films as the main lead with Raja Kumarudu in the year 1999.

Today, we tried to find out how much Mahesh Babu charges for a film.

He owns a massive fan base in the south, and his successful films are a standing example of it. Nonetheless, unlike other South celebs, Mahesh doesn't wish to make a debut in B-town, at least that's what this statement means:

I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu earns around Rs 55 crores from each of his films. However, the fee per film has been hiked to Rs 80 crores now.

Mahesh so far has rejected Bollywood films, including an untitled film by Karan Johar, Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini, and Sandeep Vanga’s film Animal.

The actor is popularly known as the prince of Telugu cinema and holds a net worth of Rs 244 crore. He also owns a fleet of luxury cars including Lamborghini Gallardo, Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, Audi e-Tron, and more.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is currently working on an action movie Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Mahesh has also collaborated with RRR director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India project.

