Coronavirus has taken the centre stage in our lives, sending us on a vacation no one really asked for. Stuck indoors we eat, sleep, work and repeat. *Cries inside* But thanks to the miracle that is social media, we know that our favourite celebrities are also in the same boat.

So, what are they doing to make social distancing less boring? We've drawn a list up right here for some inspiration.

1. Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan

This adorable father-son duo are surely taking the right steps to make this world a better place — Nawab style.

2. Shashi Tharoor

Looks like we can take more than just lessons on literature from our favourite MP.

3. Katrina Kaif

What's better than someone who owns the dance floor with her killer moves? One who dances to her own tunes (or chords).

4. MS Dhoni & Sakshi Dhoni

Now who wouldn't want to spend time with the doggos.

5. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Taking each other in sickness, madness and health.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

We can totally feel the notes come alive through our phone screens.

7. Varun Dhawan

Who else looks so smokin' workin' out from home?

8. Deepika Padukone

Now we know the secret to looking like a million bucks every single time!

9. The Bachchans

A family that quarantines together stays together.

10. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A grand thank you to the good samaritans!

11. Alia Bhatt

Ways to stay booked for the season.

12. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

We so badly want to be a fly on that wall.

13. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Turns out Greek gods need quarantine time too.

