Hello ladies, this one’s for you! How many times have you received a message request from men with no mutuals and how many of them have been just heys? Way too many to count, I’m sure. But do you know that’s not the only flirty weapon men have in their arsenal? Well, some Twitter users shared “how straight men flirt”, and let me just tell you – they are accurate AF!
In their defence, the hey, the fire emojis and heart-eyes replies on stories are hints and its pretty incomprehensible why can’t women take those hints. So, next time you receive such ‘flirty’ messages, be kind, and reply to these gentlemen.
Check Out | 16 Incredible Pics On The Internet Which Prove Indian Men Just Can’t Flirt