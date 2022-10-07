Hello ladies, this one’s for you! How many times have you received a message request from men with no mutuals and how many of them have been just heys? Way too many to count, I’m sure. But do you know that’s not the only flirty weapon men have in their arsenal? Well, some Twitter users shared “how straight men flirt”, and let me just tell you – they are accurate AF!

Hey — Léon Othenin-Girard (@LogThatData) July 2, 2020

__________ liked your photo. now



__________ liked your photo. 5s



__________ liked your photo. 8s



__________ liked your photo. 10s



__________ liked your photo. 14s https://t.co/lJWQs5OXZN — D (@_dlanez) July 3, 2020

reacted to your story: 😍 https://t.co/HmU0lvU4cO — 𝙆𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙉 𝙆𝙐𝙉𝙏 ✰ (@nittatherebel) July 2, 2020

replies to your stories: 🔥🔥🔥 — Adriαnα Vecchiοli (@AdrianaVecc) July 3, 2020

Do you have Snapchat? — Jess Minor (@jessicammadison) July 2, 2020

"Ur hands are so small look how big mine are in comparison ahha" — shamma (@effuhlgent) June 29, 2020

Him: “did it hurt?”

Me: *sigh*

Him: “hey, did it hurt?

Me: *pretends not to have heard*

Him: “HEY EXCUSE ME DID IT HURT?”

Me: “…hmm?”

Him: “…WHEN YOU FELL FROM HEAVEN BECAUSE YOU MUST BE AN ANGEL”



….Why do they always look so proud of themselves when they say this one? — LittleNavi🏳️‍🌈♿️ (@littlenavi_) July 2, 2020

"You're not like other girls" — RACH (@RealRachelFinch) July 2, 2020

*doing anything*

"Without me? 😮"

"Where's my invite? 😮"



*eating food*

"Where's mine? 😮"

"You gonna share? 👀" — Telly (@hellotelly__) July 3, 2020

no one:



straight men flirting:

– where’s my hug? 😜

– haha your hands are so much smaller than mine

– I don’t usually do things like this but you’re not like other girls 😍

– you still with that dude?

– *replies 🔥🔥🔥 to your IG stories*

– so when you coming to my city? 😍 — elle ⚡️ (@ellebeecher) July 2, 2020

“wanna play 20 questions? i’ll start. do you wanna have sex?” https://t.co/uYsNQt1hba — haley grace (@_haleygracew_) July 3, 2020

what u wearing rn https://t.co/ILHp55f3H9 — zainab (Taylor’s version) (@zaibannn) July 3, 2020

I just saw this right under this tweet so this will do pic.twitter.com/nHh0cuucxA — kristin (@bistinget) July 2, 2020

In their defence, the hey, the fire emojis and heart-eyes replies on stories are hints and its pretty incomprehensible why can’t women take those hints. So, next time you receive such ‘flirty’ messages, be kind, and reply to these gentlemen.

