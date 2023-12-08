After creating a buzz that went on for months, the teaser of Fighter is finally here. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, the teaser has us hooked. From the looks of it, the movie promises to be a classic Siddharth Anand action film. After we saw what the director did in Pathaan, we cannot wait for this high-octane action thriller.

The teaser opens with a shot of a male figure walking in a hangar. It establishes that the movie will feature a lot of action sequences in the air that involve fighter jets. The camera pans closer and we are introduced to Patty, played by the dashing Hrithik Roshan.

After introducing us to Patty, the teaser introduces us to Minni who shines in her uniform. Played by Deepika Padukone, there is a shot of her flying the aircraft and frankly, that shot made me crush on this actor even more.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Rocky and he is introduced later in the teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

With thumping background music by Vishal and Sheykhar, the teaser keeps you hooked till the very last frame. There are shots of men in aviator glasses, adrenaline-inducing aerial action sequences, and other impressive visuals.

The shot of Hrithik Roshan with the Tricolour is something that stays with you even after the teaser has ended. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

You can watch the teaser of Fighter here.

ADVERTISEMENT

(All images have been taken from the teaser)