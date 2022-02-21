In the season where love is truly in the air, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot

We can all agree that the most awaited part of weddings is setting the dance floor ablaze with your best friend, and Bollywood megastars are no stranger to that. But this time it's extra special for us because it's none other than Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar!

In a clip from the wedding that's surfaced online, Hrithik and Farhan seem to be reliving their ZNMD days and grooving on the film's popular track Senorita. The guests cheering aloud is enough proof of how infectious the energy was!  

This Arjun-Imran duo, after 10 years of the film's release, still manages to bring wide smiles to our faces. Take a look at Twitter, where there's a lot of ZNMD déjà vu.

So yeah, I won't marry until I find Arjun to my Imran in this lifetime. 