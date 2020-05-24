India's first superhero franchise Krrish is making a comeback with the fourth sequel of the action-packed film.

The director and producers announced the fourth installment of the franchise in 2018 as a Christmas movie that would release in 2020. But due to Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery there were a few changes in schedule.

However, the good news is that the father-son duo, Hrithik and Rakesh, along with their team of writers are using quarantine to brainstorm and script and write the fourth sequel.

Well, would you believe me if I told you that it was confirmed that our blue-headed alien friend, Jaadu was all set to make a comeback in this sequel?

Don't believe us, we have proof. The superhero in the black mask cloak a.k.a Hrithik Roshan has spilled the tea and dropped major plot teaser himself. He said:

Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now.

Well, the last time we saw Jaadu on the silver screen, smashing the box office was exactly 16 years ago in Koi Mil Gaya. And I've bloomed into a full-grown adult now but I still can't wait to see him.

Maybe I'm losing my mind during this lockdown or I'm a little crazy but I think jaadu with his magical powers can make 2020 great again.