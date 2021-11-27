Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Remember ‘Hum Tum’

This fun 2004 film is undoubtedly one of our favourite romantic comedies. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Hum Tum is a feel-good film that we watched multiple times as teens. So let's put that knowledge to test, how well do you think you remember Hum Tum?
1. What is the name of Karan's girlfriend and Rhea's childhood friend they meet in New York?
2. How much time do Rhea and Karan spend apart before they meet again at her wedding?
3. Who is Karan visiting in Paris when he bumps into Rhea again?
4. What is the name of the adorable cartoon characters in the film?
5. How long is 'that' awkward dream sequence where Hum Tum plays in the background?
6. Which song is his father singing when Karan meets him here?
7. What is the name of Jimmy Shergill's character in this film?
8. Who plays the character that actually ends up marrying Jimmy's character in the film?
9. What does Rhea do in Paris? Apart from living the ideal Insta life.
10. Over a span of how many years does this movie take place?
Result