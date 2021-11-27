Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Remember ‘Hum Tum’

This fun 2004 film is undoubtedly one of our favourite romantic comedies. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Hum Tum is a feel-good film that we watched multiple times as teens. So let's put that knowledge to test, how well do you think you remember Hum Tum?

1. What is the name of Karan's girlfriend and Rhea's childhood friend they meet in New York? Kriti Shalini Tina They don't mention her name

2. How much time do Rhea and Karan spend apart before they meet again at her wedding? 3 years 12 months 15 years 5 years

3. Who is Karan visiting in Paris when he bumps into Rhea again? His girlfriend His best friend He gets a new job His father

4. What is the name of the adorable cartoon characters in the film? You & Me Karan & Rhea Hum & Tum He & She

5. How long is 'that' awkward dream sequence where Hum Tum plays in the background? 5 mins 29 seconds 10 minutes 50 seconds 2 minutes 10 seconds 8 minutes 35 seconds

6. Which song is his father singing when Karan meets him here? Dard-E-Dil, Dard-E-Jigar Yeh Sham Mastani Main Shayar To Nahin Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi

7. What is the name of Jimmy Shergill's character in this film? Rohan Mihir Rahul Shaan

8. Who plays the character that actually ends up marrying Jimmy's character in the film? Isha Koppikar Amrita Arora Neha Dhupia Riya Sen

9. What does Rhea do in Paris? Apart from living the ideal Insta life. She runs a cafe She's a freelance writer She and her mom have a library She runs a boutique