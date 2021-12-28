The year 2022 will begin with a deep dive into the world of medicines to unravel the dark secrets it conceals within. Disney+ Hotstar has dropped the trailer of Human, a medical-thriller which boasts of a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

The upcoming show makes human drug trials in India a jumping off point and questions the value of human life. It deals with the unethical trials, the unknown side of the medical world and class divide.

The trailer suggests that Shefali Shah would be in the forefront of the series which centres around life and death. A few minutes into the clip, we know that the actor featuring as Dr. Gauri Nath, is perceived as a ‘hero of the society’. Meanwhile, Kirti Kulhari as Dr. Saira Sabharwal joins her team and pledges to save lives together. A startling discovery about a pharma giant rushing the development of a new drug and ignoring it’s deadly side effects, wreaks havoc.

This gives rise to a conflict between the two leads, Gauri and Saira, who are at cross purposes now.

Human seems promising as it delves into complexities of human nature and the extent they will go to save themselves and their own.

The Mozez Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial has roped in an outstanding cast to headline the thriller. Shefali Shah, who is engaging even in the trailer, has stepped out of her comfort zone for the series as she mentioned in a social media post. This will be the first time we will witness Shah in a character that falls on the lines of an anti-hero. Also Kriti Kulhari, who delivered a remarkable performance in the crime drama Criminal Justice, seems to be ably supporting Shah.

On the other hand, Vishal Jethwa, who featured as the nerve-racking villain in Mardaani 2, will essay the role of a young migrant worker creating chaos in the medical system.





Checkout the trailer here:

The Hotstar Special is slated to premiere on 14th January 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar as well as Hulu.