Recently, the late actor Irrfan Khan's older son, Babil took to Instagram to ask all the right and relevant questions as he opened up about his personal experiences of people treating him differently because of his religion.

In a series of heartfelt stories, he pointed out how the mandatory holiday for Eid was canceled on Friday while the holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday was still sanctioned.

Irrfan's son Babil writes that his friends have stopped talking to him anymore because of his religion.



Just another glimpse of where we have come, what we have become. pic.twitter.com/LdoK5JsaMl — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) July 29, 2020

In his first post, Babil opened up about how he was afraid to even speak his mind, on his own social media platform without being called names or saying something that would involuntarily end his career.

I'm scared, I'm afraid. I don't want to be. I just want to feel free again. I don't want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion. I am a human being just like the rest of the population in India.

He then went on to talk about his dismay and dilemma. Babil sarcastically suggested that he might have to celebrate Eid on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Opening up about the changes he's facing in his personal life because of "India's sudden relapse of religious divide", Babil revealed how his friends he once played cricket with have stopped engaging with him because he belongs to a certain religion.

I just miss not giving a fuck about what surname I was born with.

Concluding his note, Babil further went on to express his love for the country before people started calling him names and religious-based slurs for speaking his mind.

Someone, anyone opening up about their personal experiences shouldn't have to worry about being called "anti-national", they shouldn't have to justify their love for their country after simply speaking their mind.