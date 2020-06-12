After a long break from the world of movies and Hindi cinema, actor Sushmita Sen is all set to make her web series debut with Hotstar original, the crime-drama Aarya.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Sushmita talked about battling a grave illness, discovering love in the age of Instagram, and how the film industry has changed over the years.

Sushmita, who first took a break from the movies because she wanted to raise her daughters, was diagnosed with an adrenal deficiency that took five years to beat.

Not only did she beat the illness, but she also made a complete recovery to the point, where she is no longer dependent on steroids. And, by her own admission, it all happened because of her fans and their comments on social media.

And it was through social media only that Sushmita met her partner, model Rohman Shawl. As Sushmita puts it, meeting Rohman was destiny.

From battling a grave illness to returning to the world of 'lights, camera, action', Sushmita's world has certainly changed. And, for her especially, Bollywood has changed.

Sushmita also recounted what she felt, working on the sets of Aarya.

While there is no denying that web series have opened up new avenues for actors, ageism is a battle that most female actors still fight. For Sushmita though, age and experience are what make her the actor she is.

You can watch the complete interview here:

H/T: Sushmita Sen Interview with Anupama Chopra