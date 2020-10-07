If you, like us, are a huge fan Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, then we're more than sure that you would know every scene of the movie by heart.

So, US President Donald Trump's recent (very dramatic) entry into the White House from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus would've given any K3G fan deja vu. Why?

Because hello? It is the exact same entry as Rahul (SRK) when he jumps from his very lavish helicopter and runs to meet his beloved mother (Jaya Bachchan) in the movie.

Sounds similar huh?

Well, Twitter too found this real life KKKG entry quite ironic.

So there is a Bollywood Movie called "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" where the son of a rich family returns home to India after studing in London and I swear Trumps return to the White House looks just like the one in the movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/UX01z0DonI — Dilek (@OeDilek) October 6, 2020

ahhhh aahhaaa aa kabhi khushi kabhi trump https://t.co/f870VwvGlS — 🥱 (@uffooh) October 6, 2020

Inspired by that in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham scene where SRK returns from London? https://t.co/fRThKv45GW — Jahanzeb Sukhera (@J_Sukhera) October 6, 2020

Finally, Trump got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes lol.😎😂😂 https://t.co/yf6PX5ECNz — Zebochehra 🇦🇫🥭 (@zebochehra) October 7, 2020

BRB, just gonna watch KKKG and dance on shava shava.