If you, like us, are a huge fan Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, then we're more than sure that you would know every scene of the movie by heart.  

So, US President Donald Trump's recent (very dramatic) entry into the White House from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus would've given any K3G fan deja vu. Why? 

Because hello? It is the exact same entry as Rahul (SRK) when he jumps from his very lavish helicopter and runs to meet his beloved mother (Jaya Bachchan) in the movie. 

Sounds similar huh? 

via GIFER

Well, Twitter too found this real life KKKG entry quite ironic.  

BRB, just gonna watch KKKG and dance on shava shava. 