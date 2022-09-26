From counting the stars in the sky and fighting with families for each other to travelling thousands of miles for their one true love, we have seen all sorts of romances in our desi movies, over the period of years.

With their brilliant on-screen presence and roles, these iconic couples made a warm home in our hearts.

However, an on-screen couple, far away from all the cliches yet stole our hearts, resides in our hearts rent-free – Dil Chahta Hai’s Siddharth Sinha (played by Akshaye Khanna) and Tara Jaiswal (Dimple Kapadia).

I know, they were not like a typical couple or even a couple, but that’s how beautiful their bond was. Of course, they weren’t as dramatic or cheesy as most of the couples are in our desi masala movies. Yet, they set the ‘couple goals’ bar so high.

Let’s relive their beautiful journey once again, shall we?

He sees her, for the first time, outside her home with a lot of baggage, as he was walking down the road.

Being the most chivalrous person, he offered a hand to help her, which she first deny but accepts later. And, that’s how they become friends.

Soon, she shows up at his door to take a look at his paintings and is instantly wowed by his work. She not only sees his work but really understands it.

“ Tumhari har tasweer ke andar na jaane kya kya chupa hain.”

And, that was the moment when he knew that she was the one.

After a while, she starts opening up to him. She tells him all about her beloved daughter and ex-husband. However, this doesn’t matter to him and all he knew was that he loved this woman, with all her flaws.

After a lot of persuasion, she finally agrees for him to paint her. He, with all his excitement and tools, sits and waits patiently to make his most beautiful painting ever.

And, there she was, in all her glory.

On her birthday, he was the first and the only person to show up at her door with flowers to make her smile. They had a few conversations and packed some gifts for her daughter together.

The duo not just shared their happiness and smiles together but also shared their sorrows with one another. When her daughter couldn’t come, he was that shoulder that she could always lean on.

He proved that one doesn’t need to have a big fancy party with hundreds of unknown faces on their birthday but a few close ones who make you feel at home.

A calm and composed man like him even fought with his oldest friend for her because he knew that his love is pure and pious.

In another scene, she overhears him confessing his feelings about her to his disapproving mother. She clearly states the fact that she doesn’t feel the same way about him and is rather hurt by his confession.

Unlike other men, he didn’t get pissed. Instead, he apologized to her for hurting her. However, he was not apologetic for his feelings and that’s what we loved about him the most.

In the climax, we see that this duo was together through their hard times. Even though they couldn’t work out because of the differences between them, they gave us some serious couple goals, till their last breath.

As old-school romantics, we just couldn’t relate to any other filmy duo as hard as we did to them.

Please note that all images are taken from the movie.