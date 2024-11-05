Brace yourselves, folks! The trailer for I Want To Talk just dropped, and it’s giving us a first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan like never before.

Directed by the brilliant Shoojit Sircar, the film seems set to dive deep into the twisted lanes of family ties, inner conflicts, and the complexities of life, all with a sprinkle of dark humor.

The trailer opens with Abhishek’s character, Arjun, sitting on a couch wearing a cervical collar. His young daughter, played by Ahilya Bamroo, tries to help him speak post-surgery, but words don’t come easily. Through fragments of their conversations, we get to see Arjun’s search for meaning and his attempts to reconnect with his daughter. The two-minute-thirty-second clip also teases Arjun’s struggle, his journey through hospitals, therapy sessions, and what looks like an intense connection with his doctor.

One of the trailer’s standout moments? A voice asks Arjun, “When you get your life back, what will you do?” Cue goosebumps. This isn’t your usual Abhishek Bachchan role, he’s stepping into something far more intense and nuanced, portraying a man at a turning point in life.

I Want To Talk dives into the tricky territories of family dynamics, personal struggles, and that endless search for purpose. With supporting roles by Pearle Maaney, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard, plus a screenplay by Ritesh Shah, the film packs quite the punch. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk hits theatres worldwide on November 22.

Whether you’re here for the dark humor or the deep dive into the human experience, I Want To Talk looks ready to deliver both, and then some. Mark those calendars!