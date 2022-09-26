As we all know, UPSC exams are one of the most difficult tests to crack in our country. So, it’s natural to think that someone needs to be an extremely brilliant student in school to be able to score well in it. But well, that’s not always the case. With hard work, and commitment, you can turn your future around at any given moment. And these IAS officers who posted their marksheets from school on Twitter are proof of this!

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry – just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life



Don't bog down kids with burden of marks



Life is much more than board results



Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

IAS officers Nitin Sangwan, Shahid Choudhary and Awanish Sharan shared their marks from school hoping to inspire other aspirants. And to say that you don’t need to be a topper or incredibly gifted to become an IAS officer. Guess there is hope for everyone!

On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified” since 1997 😄! 339/500 pic.twitter.com/9ga6tJRkHU — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) July 20, 2022

Here’s how other netizens have responded these posts by them. Obviously, many people were inspired and applauding them for posting their marks online.

He is not saying about being in government or private sector . He is saying that a piece of paper cant decide our future . One may be very poor in studies and hence score low that doesn't mean the individual has no future . For example – Bill Gates even failed in some subjects — Bloodymerry38 (@bloodymerry38) July 12, 2022

Good

Great Avanish Kumar Sharan ji

Inspirational tweet

All The BEST to all. — kamal kataria IAP (@KamalKatariaIAP) July 9, 2022

Year of 96 & 97 was the toughest for the Bihar board students bcoz contemporaneous govt. had made significant steps against famous 'Nakal system' of Bihar. — Lav Kumar Singh (@lav_niki) July 6, 2022

सर आप 96 में पास कर गए थे ये अपने आप में एक उपलब्धि है। मुझे याद है की 96 में कई सारे स्कूलों में रिजल्ट का खाता भी नहीं खुला था और पूरे बिहार में passing percentage 15-20% के बीच में था । आप लोगों के बैच से प्रेरणा लेकर मैने जम के मेहनत करके 10th में प्रथम श्रेणी में पास किया था pic.twitter.com/h7QOw9hgEQ — PK (@mavericktiwari1) July 6, 2022

It's good example numbers are just figure not expression of attitude and ability. — Dont Lock Justice_BitterCongressi (@mintyghost) July 7, 2022

Just boost him or her up, I sure every child can do wonders in life with little support. — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 14, 2020

No one should be ashamed of what one is provided one did his or her best. — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 14, 2020

That's also true. I don't say Mark's are less important, but they are not everything. — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 14, 2020

👏👏👏👏 People like you are examples of how perseverance is more important to achieve long term goals and why short term hurdles should not demoralise us!!! — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) July 14, 2020

Exactly the point. — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) July 14, 2020

Sir apka marks sheet to ab hindustan times mai b agaya. It gives hope to those, jinka naam 10th result k baad newspaper par nahin ata 😬. — kralkoor (@kralkoor) July 24, 2022

Breaking stereotypes! Absolute Chad. Indian parents, cut your kids some slack. Let them work on their interests and develop skills rather than working on some number that's not even going to matter in the long run. — Gokul G Achary (@gokul_achary) July 22, 2022

Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me , coincidentally, I too got 314 marks and 3rd division in my 10th but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you pic.twitter.com/AM1VnZomOI — Jay Parida (@JPofficials7) July 6, 2022