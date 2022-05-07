How does it feel to be the King of Bollywood? That's a question only Shah Rukh Khan can answer, or in this case, his doppelgänger Ibrahim Qadri.

Ibrahim Qadri shot to fame when people noticed the uncanny resemblance between him and the Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, he shared his story with Humans of Bombay, and the experiences he has had by being SRK's lookalike.

He shared how, as a kid, he never paid too much attention to his looks but his family and friends always brought it to his attention.

His parents were ecstatic and proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Once he went to watch the premiere of SRK's film Raees, and SRK's fans hounded him for selfies, thinking the actor himself has made an appearance for the premiere.

Ibrahim once went to watch an IPL match, there everyone started taking out their cameras to take pictures with him. He got to experience first-hand the love people have for SRK, and it made him feel like a 'Badshah'.

But things got too out of hand, too quickly. One of SRK's fans held onto him so tight that his t-shirt tore. It got so bad that he had to call the police to be escorted safely. And once out of the stadium, the cops also asked, 'SRK sir, ek selfie?’

The love Ibrahim was showered with made him take his SRK persona seriously and become his doppelgänger. He started watching all of SRK's movies and copying his mannerisms. He realized how charming, kind & big-hearted Shah Rukh Khan really is, and that's the qualities he tries to imbibe in himself too.

But there's a downside to the fame he receives. Being Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike makes people only see his persona instead of trying to know the person he really is.

As much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks & try to know me as a person too.

- Ibrahim Qadri

He wishes to meet the King someday, and when he does he wants to say to him - ‘For always making me laugh, cry, dance, sing and have fun… I thank you. Dil Se!’

