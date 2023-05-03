Remember when two ice-dancers filled our hearts with joy as they grooved to Bollywood songs at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver? Yep! We are talking about USA-based Olympic champions, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who won a silver medal at the figure skating competition after their mind-blowing performance back then.

Source: Getty Images

A video of their iconic dance performance has crawled back to the Internet after over a decade, thanks to the Olympic Games.

On the occasion of International Dance Day (April 29), the official Instagram handle of Olympics (@olympics) shared the throwback clip from the sports event featuring former ice dancers Meryl and Charlie. The text on the video reads, “Three iconic Bollywood songs, one amazing performance.”

Source: Olympics/Instagram

In the clip, the dancing duo can be seen shaking a leg to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s three songs: Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Bubli, Dola Re Dola, and Silsila Ye Chahat Ka from Devdas. The duo manages to create a great fusion of Indian classical dance with smooth spins and jumps as they slide freely on ice.

A screenshot from the post. Source: Olympics/Instagram

Watch the original video here:

Netizens are blown away with their performance. Some of them are feeling nostalgic.

What a great performance that was. Isn’t it?