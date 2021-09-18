While the 'real' in reality shows may be a little elusive, they have been a huge hit with the audiences for years, and have given us hundreds of iconic moments. Here we compile a few of them. Read on.

1. When Shonali Nagrani asked Pooja, "What is this behaviour?". 

2. When Dolly Bindra told Shweta Tiwari "baap pe mat jaana". 

3. When a 20-year-old Ayushmann Khurrana came to audition for Roadies. The rest, as they say, is history.

4. When Kangana Ranaut told Karan Johar that he is the "king of nepotism" on his own show.

5. When Seema Tapadia said this iconic line on Indian Matchmaking.

seema tapadia
Source: Bloomberg Quint

6. When Rakhi Sawant married Elesh Parujanwala in Rakhi Ka Swayamvar.

Rakhi sawant swayamvar
Source: Zoom TV

7. When 13-year-old Shreya Ghoshal wowed the judges in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and showed the first signs that she is going to become a huge icon.

8. When Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a suhaag raat inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant
Source: India Today

9. When Himmesh Reshammiya decided he wants 'roti' at a contestant's home.

Himmesh Reshammiya
Source: Kush Srivastava

10. When Abhijeet Sawant defeated Rahul Vaidya and Amit Sana in the first edition of Indian Idol.

Abhijeet Sawant on Indian Idol
Source: Ananda Bazar

11. When Poulami came to audition for Roadies.

11. When Harshvardhan Nawathe became the first winner of KBC.

Harshvardhan Nawathe
Source: Mumbai Mirror

12. When the underdog Rahul Roy won the first-ever Bigg Boss.

rahul roy
Source: Wion

13. When Alisha Chinai said that she will quit Indian Idol as she was upset over Meiyang Chang's elimination.

Alisha Chinai
Source: YouTube

14. When Sachin and Shilpa won the first edition of Nach Baliye.

nach baliye
Source: Hamara Photos

15. When Vikas Khanna graced MasterChef Australia as a guest. 

Vikas Khanna
Source: Daily Pioneer

16. When the pop band Viva won the Coke [V] Popstars in 2002.

Viva won the Coke [V] Popstars
Source: Alchetron

17. When Sashi Cheliah won MasterChef Australia.

MasterChef Australia
Source: Hindustan Times

Lots to unwrap here.