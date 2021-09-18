While the 'real' in reality shows may be a little elusive, they have been a huge hit with the audiences for years, and have given us hundreds of iconic moments. Here we compile a few of them. Read on.

1. When Shonali Nagrani asked Pooja, "What is this behaviour?".

2. When Dolly Bindra told Shweta Tiwari "baap pe mat jaana".

3. When a 20-year-old Ayushmann Khurrana came to audition for Roadies. The rest, as they say, is history.

4. When Kangana Ranaut told Karan Johar that he is the "king of nepotism" on his own show.

5. When Seema Tapadia said this iconic line on Indian Matchmaking.

6. When Rakhi Sawant married Elesh Parujanwala in Rakhi Ka Swayamvar.

7. When 13-year-old Shreya Ghoshal wowed the judges in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and showed the first signs that she is going to become a huge icon.

8. When Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had a suhaag raat inside the Bigg Boss house.

9. When Himmesh Reshammiya decided he wants 'roti' at a contestant's home.

10. When Abhijeet Sawant defeated Rahul Vaidya and Amit Sana in the first edition of Indian Idol.

11. When Poulami came to audition for Roadies.

11. When Harshvardhan Nawathe became the first winner of KBC.

12. When the underdog Rahul Roy won the first-ever Bigg Boss.

13. When Alisha Chinai said that she will quit Indian Idol as she was upset over Meiyang Chang's elimination.

14. When Sachin and Shilpa won the first edition of Nach Baliye.

15. When Vikas Khanna graced MasterChef Australia as a guest.

16. When the pop band Viva won the Coke [V] Popstars in 2002.

17. When Sashi Cheliah won MasterChef Australia.

Lots to unwrap here.