Star Trek is easily one of the most loved sci-fi sagas across the world, with various spin-offs, prequels, and sequels. One of the spin-offs of the main series is Star-Trek: Discovery, set approximately a decade before the original Star Trek series.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the third season of Star Trek: Discovery premiered on October 15, 2020. And its cast includes none other than actor Adil Hussain.



Adil Hussain joins an inclusive, brilliant starcast that includes actors like Mary Wiseman, Doug Jon, Michael Burnham, etc.

And from his co-stars to the audience, everyone is lauding his performance:

Agreed. It was a fantastic performance - so layered, and beautiful. — Doublar Thackery (@DoublarThackery) October 16, 2020

Saw the first episode of season 3, had been eagerly waiting for the third season. Loved to see you in the beginning and in the end also. Hope to see you more in the upcoming episodes — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) October 16, 2020

I have just seen the episode! Your performance was so beautiful! I could really feel everything through your eyes, and words, you were great! Thank you for your dedication! It really hit home! 😘💙🖖 — Scienceblue (@SofiaMInes) October 16, 2020

Just watched the first episode of Season 3. Got pleasantly shocked to see you star in it. I had to come on here to let you know that you were brilliant. Couldn’t stop the waterworks. 😭 Now, I can’t wait to see how your story unfolds in this season of Discovery. 💖 — Priyanka Roy 🙋🏻‍♀️☕️📚🎭💕🙌🏽💐 (@priyankaroynz) October 16, 2020

The episode was fantastic and your performance was very moving. Welcome to the #StarTrek family! 🖖🏻 — Sandra #WeAreStarfleet (@MyImaginary) October 16, 2020

A truly moving performance - thank you! I’ve slowly forgiven them for the fate of Cmdr. Airiam last season 😥 but fervently hope nothing bad better happen to your character!! LLAP 🖖🏼 — Martin Casey (@MDCasey627) October 16, 2020

I nearly cried after seeing you in the first episode of season 3. It's one of my favorite shows! And, I felt so proud as an Indian. I can't contain my happiness. Live long and prosper. — Suhail Choudhary (@suhail9795) October 16, 2020

This isn't Adil's first stint with international projects. He also starred in the Norwegian drama What Will People Say, that won him the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2018 Norwegian National awards.

Here is the #AmandaAwards Norwegian National Award for the best Actor in a Leading Role for#WhatWillPeopleSay by @iramhaq pic.twitter.com/h4djqDbZzX — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 20, 2018

Can't wait to watch more of his brilliant work.