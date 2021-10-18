Can You Identify These Bollywood Movies From Their Opening Scenes?

As they say, well begun is half done. An iconic opening sequence can set the right tone for the rest of the movie. If you are a true fan of desi movies, take this quiz and prove your filminess!

#1: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Gangs Of Wasseypur Humraaz

#2: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Dil Dhadakne Do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

#3: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Badla Chehre

#4: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Sonchiriya Andhadhun

#5: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Gurgaon Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

#6: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Kalank Raees

#7: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Sanju Malang

#8: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Andaz Apna Apna Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

#9: Can you guess the movie from this opening scene? Mission Mangal Swades