Only A True Bollywood Fan Will Identify The Celebs From Their Adorable Baby Pics

If you are a Bollywood fan, you must be knowing everything about your favourite celebrities. Their current partners, their former flames, hit and flop movies, and what not. So, here we bring to you an actual test of fandom to see if you can identify the celebrity from their adorable baby pictures.

(P.S: It's not gonna be easy.)

Ready? Let's go.

#1:

via WikiBio Imran Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur

Zayed Khan



#2:

via India TV Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon

Sara Ali Khan



#3: via News Track Ananya Pandey

Katrina Kaif

Sonam Kapoor



#4: via Instagram Tara Sutaria

Sanya Malhotra

Alaya F



#5:

via Instagram Vaani Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra

Anushka Sharma



#6: Who is this actor in a white tee?

Tiger Shroff

Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan



#7:

Siddharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan

Rohit Saraf



#8: via Bollywoodshaadi Arjun Kapoor

Shahid Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor



#9:

via Instagram Rajkummar Rao Ayushmann Khurrana Vicky Kaushal



#10: via Instagram Ranveer Singh

Dev Patel

Siddhant Chaturvedi



#11: via Pinterest Sonakshi Sinha

Illeana D'Cruz Genelia Deshmukh