Joaquin Phoenix is easily one of the most versatile and talented actors we've seen in recent times. With movies like Her, Walk The Line, You Were Never Really Here, Gladiator, and many more, under his belt, Phoenix has constantly proved that no matter the role, he's the man for it.

However, despite a long and impressive filmography, Phoenix is yet to win an Oscar for his performance.

Throughout his career, Phoenix has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, including one nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Gladiator - the same category that his brother River Phoenix had also been nominated for.

With Joaquin's nomination, River and Joaquin earned the distinction of being the only brothers to be nominated for acting in Academy Awards. To date, no other sibling pair has earned this distinction.

However, though he earned his first-ever nomination in 2001, he lost the award for Best Supporting Actor to Benicio del Toro for Traffic.

Later, in the year 2006, he won the nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Johny Cash in the biographical romantic drama Walk The Line.

The same year, Philip Seymour Hoffman won the award for Capote.

His third nomination was in 2013, for The Master. However, despite earning widespread critical acclaim for his entirely believable portrayal of Freddi Quell, Phoenix lost the award to Daniel Day-Lewis for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln.

Joker is his fourth Academy Award nomination, and while he does have tough competition, it is not unfair to assume that this might just be his year.

In fact, Phoenix has already won several other Best Actor awards for Joker, including the BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and the SAG.

From his physical transformation to his emotional range, Phoenix undoubtedly delivered one of his career's best performances in Joker. And while all the actors nominated for the Leading Actor category this year are brilliant in their own right, Phoenix 'insane charm' was hard to match.

We hope this is the year when Phoenix takes the coveted award home. If not, then it might just appear that Phoenix is going down the same path as Caprio, at least, as far as Oscars are concerned.