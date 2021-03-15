Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently gave an explosive interview to Oprah and the only people who were more invested in it than the Indians were the members of the royal family (maybe). So, we tried to imagine the interview in an Indian setting (after watching this video by _sanjanasays), and the answers came to us very easily.

Here are a few quotes of Meghan and Harry from the interview and the responses they would have got had it been a typical Indian conversation.

1. I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night.

Haan toh beta aap poora din phone pe rahoge toh kaise need aayegi raat mein? Thoda meditation wagarah kiya karo.

2. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help (for mental health issues).

Help? Anxiety, depression kuch nahin hota beta. Sab man mein hai, aap khush raha karo. Whenever you are sad, try to feel happy. Positive thinking.

3. (Kate's actions) made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.

Beta woh jethani hai, uska toh hakk banta hai daantna. Aap bura matt maano.

4. They didn’t want Archie to be a prince.

Tch tch, haan ye galat baat hai. Beta hamara raja hai raja. Kisne bola prince nahin hai? Aap naam batao.

5. There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

Ab beta dekhiye, zyaada saanwala ladka hoga toh shaadi mein dikkat aayegi na? Aap ke bhale ke liye hi poocha, aap ladki kaise dhoondoge uske liye?

6. My family literally cut me off financially.

Paise ped mein toh nahin ugte na beta. Aapko karna padega kuch. Ek kaam karo aap, civil services ki preparation kar lo.

7. It's a very trapping environment that a lot of them are stuck in.

Ghar waalon ka pyaar aap ko trap lagta hai? Bura matt maan na but aise log kabhi khush nahin rehte.

8. I had two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls.

Unko smartphone chalana nahin aaya hoga, dil pe nahin lete.

9. I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side.

Wife toh theek hai magar papa-daadi ka kya? Chhod aaye unhein? Itna paal pos ke bada kiya unhone, chalna sikhaya aur aap ne ye kiya?

10. I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent.

Nayi bahu ka itna muh chalana achcha nahin lagta. Kuch seekh ke nahin aayi kya ghar se?

Ma-baap ko dukhi kar ke koi khush nahin raha hai aaj takk.