Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, which showcased problems faced in rural areas in a light-hearted tone, continues to rule our hearts. It starred Jitendra Kumar in a lead role along with veterans Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. The friendship of Sachivji, Pradhaanji, Upapradhan Prahlad, and Assistant Vikas and their rib-tickling camaraderie were great take-aways from the show. And not to forget, Pradhaanji's lauki-love was a major highlight throughout the seasons.

Now, imagine if those characters in Panchayat were Punjabis, how would their dialogues turn out to be? Now, before you start scratching your heads, the imagination has turned into a video. It recently grabbed our eyeballs on Instagram.

Vishnu Kaushal, a content creator and social media influencer collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for the Punjabi version of Panchayat. In the Instagram reel, Kaushal along with his brother can be seen performing various scenes from the show in Punjabi style. And it's way too hilarious.

If OG Panchayat had the Abhishek and Vikas-duo in chappal-throwing scene, this version features 'phagwarey da Neeraj Chopra', the Punjabi version of Olympic champion.

In one scene, Kaushal plays Rinki's prospective groom, asking her to meet him at the tower in his own Punjabi way.

He also recreates the scene when Panchayat Secretary Abhishek fake-calls Rinki's prospective groom as the DSP.

"pov: gram panchayat phagwara," the post reads.

We won't spoil the fun anymore, watch the video here:

Here's how Instagram-janta reacted to the clip:

An Instagram user called it "lau-ki genius".

Some more reactions...

One user wished for Punjabi-waala Panchayat show. Makers, are you listening?

Some more reactions please!

While the first season of Panchayat was premiered in 2020, the second one was released earlier this year. Watch the trailer of Panchayat Season 2 here:

Just like one aforementioned comment, we wish the makers bring the Punjabi version of the show soon. Votes please?