Even after 32 years, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most viewed Hindi shows on DD National. So, we imagined what the cast of Ramayan would look like in today's times, and here are the results.

1. Hrithik Roshan as Ram

2. Deepika Padukone as Sita

3. Vicky Kaushal as Lakshman

4. Anil Kapoor as Dasharatha

5. Neena Gupta as Kaushalya

6. Tabu as Kaikeyi

7. Rani Mukerji as Sumitra

8. Ayushmann Khurrana as Bharat

9. Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shatrughna

10. Sanjay Dutt as Ravana

11. Radhika Apte as Mandodari

12. Tiger Shroff as Hanuman

13. Rana Dagubatti as Kumbhkaran

14. Pankaj Tripathi as Vibhishana

15. Pankaj Kapoor as Vashistha

16. Prabhas as Meghnad

17. Taapsee Pannu as Sulochana

18. Dolly Ahluwalia as Manthara

19. Kangana Ranaut as Shurpanakha

Who would you like to cast? Tell us, in the comments section.