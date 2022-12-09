Each year is a blend of different colours and emotions that moulds into memories of a lifetime. If I were to talk about films and stars, they add to our colours, much like how Kesariya became the mood for 2022. Speaking of which, IMDb has released a list of the most popular Indian stars in 2022. Is your favourite here?

1. Dhanush

Our Kolaveri man topped the list with huge International and National releases this year. We saw him in a brand new avatar in the Netflix original, The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers, famously known for MCU films. Additionally, Dhanush appeared in popular Tamil releases Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi, and Naane Varuven.

2. Alia Bhatt

With immense success on the professional and personal front, if there’s anybody who seems to have had an incredible 2022, it’s none other than Alia Bhatt. The year essentially began with Bhatt’s compelling performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, followed by SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, and OTT release Darlings. The enormous success of the much-hyped Brahmastra Part One: Shiva made 2022 Bhatt’s year.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The eternal beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the enchanting screens of cinema halls after half a decade with her exceptional performance as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I, the Tamil historical action drama film based on the Chola Dynasty. We truly hope to see more of Aishwarya in the coming years!

4. Ram Charan Teja

Immensely popular Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja delivered an outstanding performance as a young freedom fighter in one of the most iconic films of 2022, Rise Roar Revolt. The movie has garnered global recognition and has already been deemed the FILM OF THE YEAR by fans. In addition to RRR, the actor also appeared in the Telugu film, Acharya.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attained the fifth spot with her mesmerizing performance in Tamil and Telugu language films such as the action thriller Yashoda and romantic comedies Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Kushi.

6. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, made a comeback after three years with the release of the action thriller Vikram Vedha. The actor is all set to make another big release, Fighter (2024), with Siddharth Anand after War and Bang Bang. Excited?

7. Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has had quite a year with two major box-office successes, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress attained the seventh spot in the IMDb list, given the hit-after-hit and noteworthy performances she has been delivering.

8. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

The entire lead cast of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR emerged as the most popular celebrities of 2022 with N.T. Rama Rao Jr. claiming the 8th spot. His outstanding performance and incredible chemistry with co-star Ram Charan contributed to making the action-packed film an enormous success.

9. Allu Arjun

Last year, with his steller performance as Pushpa, the Telugu actor Allu Arjun created a cult fanbase for his character with his signature walk and move. His fans continued to shower love upon him this year as the actor claimed the 9th spot in the IMDb list for 2022.

10. Yash

Kannada actor Yash delivered a spectacular performance in the second instalment of his K.G.F. franchise, which became the third highest-grossing Indian film. His massive popularity and incredible work garnered him the 10th spot on the IMDb list of the most popular Indian stars of 2022.

Did your favourite star make it to the list?