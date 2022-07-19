Desis are big-time movie lovers. From Top Gun: Maverick to K.G.F, our greedy movie-buff side has seen it all. And while some movies make a good one-time watch for us, others become evergreen.

So we curated a list of the top 100 movies on IMDb and were wondering how many of those have you seen.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

IMDb: 9.3 

A sucessful banker is wrongfully sentenced to life imprisonment in Shawshank prison for the murder of his wife and her lover. While serving his sentence, he befriends another prison mate and goes on to become the most extraordinary prisoner ever.

IMDb Shawshank Redemption
Source: IMDb

2. The Godfather (1972)

IMDb: 9.2

A hesitant son is drawn deep into the midst of the world of crime when his father — the Mafia boss of New York — transfers his gigantic empire to him.

IMDb The Godfather
Source: IMDb

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

IMDb: 9.0

When a sadistic criminal called Joker begins to unleash terror and havoc in the city of Gotham, the vigilante Batman fights evil to destabilize the organized crime in the city in alliance with the police. 

IMDb The Dark Knight
Source: IMDb

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

IMDb: 9.0

In the final film of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the tussle between good and evil will determine the future of Middle Earth. Aragorn leads the forces to fight against evil Sauron's army while Frodo and Sam are on their way to destroy the 'One Ring.' 

The Lord of the Rings
Source: IMDb

5. Schindler's List (1993)

IMDb: 9.0

During World War II, a German industrialist develops concerns for his Jewish workers. He begins to save innocent lives by protecting refugees from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories. 

IMDb Schindler's List
Source: IMDb

6. The Godfather: Part II (1974)

IMDb: 9.0

The second part of the compelling saga traces the contrasting life and challenges of the Corleone father and son in 1917 and 1958, respectively, as the two deepened their roots in the Mafia world. 

IMDb The Godfather trilogy
Source: IMDb

7.  12 Angry Men (1957)

IMDb: 9.0

The jury in a New York City murder trial is pissed with one juror who is not aligned with the majority and prompts them to look at the case more closely before reaching a verdict in hurry. 

IMDb 12 angry men
Source: IMDb

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

IMDb: 8.9

In the gory underworld of Los Angeles, the seemingly different tales of a gangster and his wife, a struggling boxer, a pair of mobsters and bandits merge with a chain of violence and redemption.

Pulp Fiction IMDb
Source: IMDb

9. Inception (2010)

IMDb: 8.8

Inception is another of Christopher Nolan's masterpieces. It follows the story of a thief who exploits his dream-sharing technology by stealing secrets from the subconscious. He is given the ultimate task to incept an idea in a CEO's mind. 

Inception imdb
Source: IMDb

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

IMDb: 8.8

This is the second part of the epic fantasy movie series. Frodo and Sam face many dangers as they journey closer to Mordor in their quest to destroy One Ring. Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli discover a once great kingdom which is now a new ally to Sauron's evil army.

The Lord of the Rings
Source: IMDb

11. Fight Club (1999)

IMDb: 8.8

Bored with the monotony of his life, an insomniac white-collared office worker forms a fight club with a carefree salesman that later turns into something frightening and baleful.

Fight Club Brad Pitt
Source: The New Yorker

12.  The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

IMDb: 8.8

In the first part of the epic fantasy adventure trilogy, a young hobbit with his eight companions set forth on a journey to destroy the 'One Ring' the fate of which determines the future of civilization.  

The Lord of the Rings trilogy imdb
Source: IMDb

13. Forrest Gump (1994)

IMDb: 8.8

A man with a low IQ and intellectual disability recalls his early years and how he was in the middle of key historical events with his unwavering optimism. His sole desire is to be reunited with his childhood love, Jenny.

Fun fact: Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is based on Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump.

Forrest Gump imdb
Source: IMDb

14. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

IMDb: 8.8

During the days of the Civil War, two men form a shaky alliance against another outlawed to find a hidden treasure of gold buried in a cemetery.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly imdb
Source: IMDb

15. The Matrix (1999)

IMDb: 8.7

When a computer programmer is led to fight the underground computers, he discovers a flabbergasting truth that his entire reality has been a web of deception weaved with a powerful system called the Matrix

imdb matrix
Source: IMDb

16. Goodfellas (1990)

IMDb: 8.7

Journey of a young Henry Hill and his group of friends from a small criminal to a big-time gangster lurking in the streets of New York. 

Goodfellas IMDb
Source: IMDb

17. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

IMDb: 8.7

 Luke Skywalker begins training with Yoda to become the Jedi Knight while his friends try to forestall the Imperial fleet, as the Rebels are overpowered on the ice planet. 

Star wars imdb
Source: IMDb

18. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

IMDb: 8.7

To escape the morbidity of prisons, a criminal fakes insanity when he is shifted to an institution for the mentally unstable. He rises to the cause of scared and vulnerable against the cruel and oppressive nurse.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest imdb
Source: IMDb

19. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

IMDb: 8.6

After 30 plus years of service as one of the top aviators of the Navy, Maverick now has to train a batch of young TOPGUN graduates for a special task. In the process, Maverick must confront the past and his fears related to the upcoming challenging mission that may require ultimate sacrifice from the selected aviators. 

Top Gun IMDb
Source: IMDb

20. Interstellar (2014)

IMDb: 8.6

An ex-NASA pilot is on a trudge in space with a team of researchers to find another planet for humans as the Earth would not be inhabitable in the near future. 

interstellar
Source: IMDb

21. City of God (2002)

IMDb: 8.6

In the poor neighborhood and slums of Rio de Janeiro, the path of two kids separate as one aspires to become a photographer and the other becomes a drug dealer. 

City of Gods
Source: IMDb

22. Spirited Away (2001)

IMDb: 8.6

During the move towards her new house, young Chihiro's father takes a shortcut and stops in front of an abandoned amusement park with a desire to explore the same. The morose 10-year-old ends up in a world governed by gods, witches, and metamorphosized humans. 

Spirited Away
Source: IMDb

23. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

IMDb: 8.6

Set in World War II during the Normandy invasion, Captain John Miller is assigned the duty to find the lost soldier, paratrooper James Ryan whose three brothers have already been killed.

best imdb movies
Source: IMDb

24. The Green Mile (1999) 

IMDb: 8.6

During the Great Depression, the life of the head guard of a death row prison changes when he discovers that a prison inmate, convicted of murder and rape, has a special gift. 

top ranked imdb movies
Source: IMDb

25. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

IMDb: 8.6

During the Holocaust, a loving Jewish father uses a blend of will, wit, and humor to protect his adorable son from the devastating reality of their life.

best imdb movies
Source: IMDb

26. Se7en (1995)

IMDb: 8.6

A detective and his accomplice are on a challenging mission to find a peculiar serial killer on a spree to murder people according to the seven sins.

imdb movies top 100
Source: IMDb

27. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

IMDb: 8.6

A terminator is on an expedition to kill Sarah Connor's 10-year-old son, while another cyborg who once failed to kill Sarah now has to protect her son.

Terminator IMDB
Source: MUBI

28. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 

IMDb: 8.6

A young FBI agent must resort to help from a serial cannibal killer to gain insights to catch another evil criminal who has been killing females.

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

29. Star Wars (1977)

IMDb: 8.6

Luke Skywalker forms an alliance with a Jedi Knight, a pilot, and two droids to rescue Princess Leia from sinister Darth Wader and save the galaxy. 

Star wars 1977
Source: Business Insider

30. Harakiri (1962)

IMDb: 8.6

When an elder samurai visits the feudal lord's palace to ask for a place to commit suicide, he tells him the story of a younger samurai who once visited him before.

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

31. Seven Samurai (1954) 

IMDb: 8.6

As a veteran samurai begins to teach six samurais to protect the village from bandits, a pack of 40 bandits unleashes an attack on the village.

Best imdb movies
Source: IMDb

32. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

IMDb: 8.6

An angel sent from heaven comes to the aide of an exasperated, suicidal businessman. She shows him what life without his would have looked like.

top IMDb movies
Source: IMDb

33. Parasite (2019)

IMDb: 8.5

A poor and destitute Kim family plans their way into employment with the wealthy Park family and their household. The former group begins to lead a parasitic existence on the latter.  

parasite movie
Source: The New Yorker

34. Whiplash (2014) 

IMDb: 8.5

A young drummer enrolls in a music conservatory only to be mentored by an unusual instructor who would strike all odds to help his student fulfill his ambitions.

top rated imdb movies
Source: IMDb

35. The Intouchables (2011)

IMDb: 8.5

A peculiar friendship develops between a quadriplegic French nobleman and his immigrant caregiver.

the intouchables
Source: NPR

36. The Prestige (2006)

IMDb: 8.5

The friendship between the two magicians turns sour after a tragedy. They are now on a rampage to create the ultimate illusion while giving up all they have to compete against each other. 

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

37. The Departed (2006)

IMDb: 8.5

While an undercover agent and a spy attempt to creep into an Irish gang, they both relentlessly attack each other to protect being exposed to the authorities. 

The departed
Source: IMDb

38. The Pianist (2002)

IMDb: 8.5

During the cataclysmic times of World War II, a brilliant pianist makes all possible attempts to survive as the world turns haywire around him.

The pianist movie
Source: European Film Awards

39. Gladiator (2000)

IMDb: 8.5

A former Roman General rises from his ranks to avenge the death of his family members who were murdered by the corrupt Emporer.

The Gladiator
Source: IMDb

40. American History X (1998)

IMDb: 8.5

After serving three years in prison for a hate crime, a former neo-nazi decides to make amends. He tries to change his brother who is following his old footsteps with similar deep-rooted hate and racist ideologies.

Source: IMDb

41. The Usual Suspects (1995)

IMDb: 8.5

The tale follows the interrogation of one of the two survivors of a huge ship massacre. The person being interrogated is a con artist. He tells a complicated story about how he and four other criminals were commissioned by a mystery mob.

The usual suspects imdb
Source: The Guardian

42. Léon: The Professional (1994)

IMDb: 8.5

After the murder of her family, an assassin by profession trains the 12-year-old Mathilda with the tricks of his trade. 

best 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

43. The Lion King (1994)

IMDb: 8.5

After the murder of his father Mufasa, Simba, the young lion prince, runs away from his kingdom only to return years later to reclaim the throne from his evil uncle.

100 imdb films top
Source: IMDb

44. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

IMDb: 8.5

A famous director returns to his native town for the funeral of a film projectionist. He recalls his early years when he fell in love with the magical and enigmatic world of cinema.

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

45. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

IMDb: 8.5

This gut-wrenching animated tragedy film follows the tale of two young siblings. The elder brother is in charge of her younger sibling as the two are separated from their parents after the American bombing during the World War II.

Grave of the fireflies
Source: IMDb

46. Back to the Future (1985)

IMDb: 8.5

A 17-year-old Marty McFly is accidentally transported back in time through the time machine invented by his friend. He must make his high school parents fall in love to return to be able to return the present.

imdb top 100
Source: Movie Reviews Simbasible

47. Apocalypse Now (1979)

IMDb: 8.5

This American epic psychological war film follows the tale of Captain Willard, who has undertaken a deadly mission to find and kill renegade Colonel Kurtz who has built his own army and now perceives himself as God. The film is based on Joseph Conrad's great novella Heart of Darkness.

Apocalypse now
Source: The New Yorker

48. Alien (1979)

IMDb: 8.5

In the vast expanse of space, a crew onboard a commercial spacecraft, Nostromo, receives a distress signal from a distant moon. They embark on a journey to investigate the same and discover thousands of eggs on an extraterrestrial spacecraft. However, the terror gets real when they get attacked by an alien who is now on their ship.

Alien
Source: IMDb

49. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

IMDb: 8.5

A widow arrives in town to find her husband and children dead. She takes help from a stranger and an outlawed to protect her land from a deadly assassin who works for the railroad.

once upon a time in west imdb ranking
Source: Brandon Talks Movies

50. Psycho (1960)

IMDb: 8.5

Desperate for money, a real estate secretary dupes thousands of dollars from her employers. She then goes into hiding and wounds up at an infamous motel while her sister and lover are looking for her.

psycho imdb rank
Source: The Burrow Reviews

51. Rear Window (1954)

IMDb: 8.5

A wheelchair-bound photographer is obsessed with spying on his neighbors through his apartment window with lenses and binoculars. He strongly believes a murder has taken place and one of the neighbors is guilty.

imdb 100 top films
Source: Rear Window 1954

52. Casablanca (1942)

IMDb: 8.5

During World War II, an American cafe owner in Casablanca finds himself in a bit of a situation when he agrees to help her ex-lover, Ilsa, and her fugitive husband to escape from the Nazis who're after him. Soon, Ilsa's old flame of love also gets reignited.

Casablanca
Source: Metacritic

53. Modern Times (1936)

IMDb: 8.5

Directed and written by Charlie Chapin, this silent satirical romantic comedy film follows the life of an assembly line production worker who is thrown on the streets for his misbehavior. He then tries to make a life with a newly orphaned homeless girl. 

imdb best charlie chaplin
Source: IMDb

54. City Lights (1931)

IMDb: 8.5

Another Charlie Chaplin marvel in which he falls in love with a blind flower girl. On learning that she and her grandmother are soon to be evicted from their household, the tramp tries his best to collect money to help the girl financially.

Charlie Chaplin movies best
Source: Time Out

55. Capernaum (2018)

IMDb: 8.4

After his parents marry off his minor sister, a young boy flees from his house, commits violent crimes, and wounds up in jail for five years. He later sues his parents for their neglect.

capernaum film review
Source: Roger Ebert

56. Joker (I) (2019)

IMDb: 8.4

A failed stand-up comedian and destitute party clown lives with his sick mother. He is a big-time loner. Considering him mad and a freak, society has also isolated him. He slumps into madness and enters the crime world where he is the mastermind called Joker.

joker movie
Source: Refinery29

57. Your Name. (2016)

IMDb: 8.4

This animated romantic fantasy follows the life of two teenagers, magically connected with each other. They can swap bodies. Things become even more complex when the two decide to meet each other. 

top imdb animated movies
Source: Polygon

58. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

IMDb: 8.4

After attaining super powers following a spider bite, Miles Morales becomes a Spiderman and begins to protect his city. Soon after, he meets other Spider-induced super humans from alternative dimensions, and they all fight together to save the Universe. 

Spiderman
Source: MUBI

59. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

IMDb: 8.4

After the enormous destruction of the Universe by the evil warlord, Thanos, the remaining Avengers reunite to give their all and restore the balance of the Universe.

top avengers movie on imdb
Source: mxdwn Movies

60. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

IMDb: 8.4

The fate of the Universe is under threat from the evil Thanos. All the Avengers unite to defeat this intergalactic warlord from succeeding in his quest to collect all infinity shoes.

avengers infinity wars
Source: BFI

61. Coco (I) (2017) 

IMDb: 8.4

Young Miguel dreams of becoming a successful singer. However, he is faced with his family's ancestral ban on music. He wounds up in the Land of the Dead and learns about his family history.

coco top animated movies on imdb
Source: Vogue

62. Django Unchained (2012)

IMDb: 8.4

The film follows the journey of a freed slave to rescue his enslaved wife from a cruel plantation owner in Mississippi with the help of a German bounty hunter.

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

63. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

IMDb: 8.4

Batman is forced out of exile after 8 years to save Gotham city from the terror of the supervillain Bane.

batman trilogy imdb
Source: Looper

64. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb: 8.4

3 Idiots is the first Indian movie to make it to the IMDb top 100. (But of course!) Ten years after completing their engineering, Farhan and Raju are out to find their old friend Rancho. The story is a parallel between the present and the past, where the three juggled the enormous pressure of an Indian engineering college and the Indian education system.

indian movies on imdb
Source: MensXP

65. WALL·E (2008)

IMDb: 8.4

700 years into the future, humankind has left the earth, and the earth's clean-up is left to a small waste-collecting robot called Wall-E. The robot's very lonely until it falls in love with another and follows it through intergalactic space in a journey that can impact the fate of humankind.

animated movies best
Source: Roger Ebert

66. The Lives of Others (2006)

IMDb: 8.4

An agent on duty to spy on a writer finds himself obsessed with the life of the writer and his lover. He is in a dilemma when his corrupt superior, in love with the writer's girlfriend, asks him to get rid of the writer.

top imdb movies
Source: IMDb

67. Oldboy (2003)

IMDb: 8.4

A man is suddenly released fifteen years after his abduction and imprisonment for no legit reason. He now has the task to find his captor within five days, or else he'll face even grimmer consequences.

best imdb movie
Source: IMDb

68. Memento (2000)

IMDb: 8.4

Former insurance investigator, Leonardo Shelby, suffers from short-term memory loss. His last memory is that of his wife's murder. He is on a hunt to find the murderer who killed and raped his wife. But he can't seem to remember what happened 15 minutes ago without the help of notes.

Memento
Source: IMDb

69. American Beauty (1999)

IMDb: 8.4

A father with a seemingly perfect life falls into a major mid-life crisis when he gets attracted to his daughter's friend.

American Beauty film
Source: European Film Awards

70. Princess Mononoke (1997) 

IMDb: 8.4

Ashitaka gets inflicted with a perilous curse while fighting for his village. He sets out on a search for a cure only to find the forest in a state of war between the forest gods and a mining colony.

best animated movies on imdb
Source: IMDb

71. Braveheart (1995)

IMDb: 8.4

A rebellious Scottish warrior, William Wallace sets outs to free his countrymen from the dictatorship of Kind Edward I after the love of his life is brutally murdered.

braveheart
Source: Fernby films

72. Aliens (1986)

IMDb: 8.4

After sleeping for 57 years in deep space, Weaver is on board a new mission to the alien planet having known the horrors aliens can inflict. She thinks the only solution is to destroy them. To her surprise, a human colony has been established up there, and there's one nine-year-old survivor.

aliens top sci fi movies on imdb
Source: IMDb

73. Amadeus (1984)

IMDb: 8.4

Antonio Salieri is exceedingly envious of Amadeus Mozart, his contemporary musician. His resentment takes a toll on him. He is consumed by hatred and believes God helps Mozart in his composition. 

amadeus film
Source: Winnipeg Free Press

74. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

IMDb: 8.4

The story follows Indiana Jones, an archeology professor who sets out to hunt for a biblical artifact called 'Ark of the Covenant.' In his perilous journey, he encounters dangerous Nazis, sword-equipped Egyptians, and venomous snakes.

Indiana Jones
Source: Review Flow - Into Film

75. The Boat (1981)

IMDb: 8.4

The crew manning a German submarine patrolling the Atlantic Ocean during World War II must survive paucity of supplies, intense boredom, unpredictable weather, the magnitude of war, and their own shrinking morale. 

top 100 imdb movies
Source: IMDb

76. The Shining (1980) 

IMDb: 8.4

Jack takes charge as a hotel caretaker in winter. He moves to the isolated hotel with his wife and psychic son. He slowly descends into an evil maniac and begins petrifying his family.

best horror movie on imdb
Source: IMDb

77. High and Low (1963)

IMDb: 8.4

An ambitious executive who wishes to own a show company is forced to pay a hefty ransom to rescue his driver's son, who is mysteriously abducted.

high and low film 1963
Source: Letterboxd

78. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 

IMDb: 8.4

An unruly American General risks a nuclear disaster when he thoughtlessly orders the bombing of the Soviet Union without caring to inform his seniors.

dr. strangelove film
Source: Roger Ebert

79. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

IMDb: 8.4

A lawyer is confronted with a difficult situation when a wife decides to testify against his client, her own husband, in a case that is supremely complex.

1957 film witness for the prosecution
Source: Frame Rated

80. Paths of Glory (1957) 

IMDb: 8.4

General Mireau takes up an ambitious task for the sake of promotion. He hurls insults at his soldiers when they draw back from attacking a German post during World War I.

imdb war films
Source: IMDb:

81. Sunset Blvd. (1950) 

IMDb: 8.4

The movie is a story about a partnership between a young screenwriter and a fading film star that takes horrific turns. 

sunset boulevard
Source: Film Independent

82. The Great Dictator (1940)

IMDb: 8.4

The Great Dictator is another satirical American comedy masterpiece by Charlie Chaplin. Years after fighting in the war and suffering memory loss, a Jewish barber returns to his shop only to find that things are now haywire. He discovers the rise of the draconian dictatorship of Adenoid Hynkel who's ruthlessly persecuting Jews. Charlie Chaplin played both the roles of the barber and the dictator.

best charlie chaplin movies
Source: IMDb

83. The Hunt (2012)

IMDb: 8.3

The life of a kindergarten teacher comes crumbling down after one of his students who has a crush on him implies that he has committed an act of obscenity in front of her. 

the hunt movie 2012
Source: Roger Ebert

84. Toy Story 3 (2010)

IMDb: 8.3

The toys are erroneously delivered to a daycare center instead of the attic and the toys feel let down by Andy who is moving to the college the next day. Woody hatches an escape plan.

toystory 3
Source: HuffPost

85. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

IMDb: 8.3

In German-occupied France, a group of Jewish soldiers hatches a plan to take vengeance on the cruel Nazis and end the war. There is a theatre owner who also seeks to avenge the execution of her family.

brad pitt imdb
Source: IMDb

86. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

IMDb: 8.3

A couple gets their memory medically erased after their relationship turns bitter. However, they cross paths again.

romantic imdb movies
Source: IMDb

87. Amélie (2001)

IMDb: 8.3

Amélie is a young girl in Paris with an unhappy childhood. Inhabiting her world of imagination, she decides to aid people in finding happiness.

Amélie movie
Source: The Hindu

88. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

IMDb: 8.3

Requiem for a Dream is a compelling portrayal of the life of addicts. A lonely widow starts obsessing about her weight and begins taking pills. Meanwhile, her son is also plagued by drug addiction.  

Requiem for a Dream
Source: Goat Film Reviews

89. Good Will Hunting (1997)

IMDb: 8.3

Will Hunting is excellent in Mathematics. He can literally solve all problems except that he does not know how to handle his emotions and seeks help from a psychologist.

good Will Hunting film
Source: Letterboxd

 90. Toy Story (1995)

IMDb: 8.3

Woody, a cowboy, is Andy's favorite toy. However, when Andy's parents buy him Buzz Lightyear, Woody feels envious of Buzz. He also feels miserable about Andy's fading love for him.

top animated movies on imdb
Source: IMDb

91. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

IMDb: 8.3

Six strangers and criminals are commissioned to pull off a heist when police attacks them. They believe one among them is a backstabber who is with the police.

Reservoir Dogs films
Source: IMDb

92. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

IMDb: 8.3

David 'Noodles' Aaronson, former Mafia boss, returns to New York to face the ghosts of his past after his exile. The story, presented in a series of flashbacks, is about Noodles' remarkable journey in the crime world.

once upon a time in America movie
Source: Warner Bros

93. Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

IMDb: 8.3

While Rebels are on their mission to destroy another Death Star, Luke helps his father, Darth Vader, to return from the dark side.

star wars on imdb
Source: IMDb

94. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

IMDb: 8.3

After discovering a monolith on the lunar surface, a spacecraft begins its expedition to Jupiter to investigate its inception.

best space films imdb
Source: MUBI

95. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

IMDb: 8.3

During World War I, Lieutenant Lawrence is sent to Arabia to assess their ally, Faisal. Lawrence, with Faisal's help, attacks the enemy Turks.

best war movies imdb
Source: IMDb

96. North by Northwest (1959)

IMDb: 8.3

Foreign spies mistake an advertising executive of being a Government agent. He evades to hide and falls in love with a suspicious woman.

north by northwest
Source: Havard Film Archive

97. Vertigo (1958)

IMDb: 8.3

An ex-police detective is now hired to prevent an old friend's wife from committing suicide. He gets increasingly obsessed with her while dealing with his own inner battles.

vertigo
Source: The Best American Poetry Blog

98. Singin' in the Rain (1952) 

IMDb: 8.3

In 1920s Hollywood, when a shift was being made from silent films to talkies, Don, a silent film star, falls in love with a budding actress who is hired for dubbing the voice of the lead heroine in his film.

singin in the rain
Source: Slash Film

99. Citizen Kane (1941)

IMDb: 8.3

The final word of a publishing tycoon on his deathbed was 'Rosebud.' This movie is about a reporter's investigation into the tycoon's tumultous life and dying words.

100 best movies
Source: IMDb

100. M (1931) 

IMDb: 8.3

A serial killer's crimes are so gory that both police and criminals are after him. This puts him in a desperate spot where he has to save his life and escape the clutches of the law.

best movies as per imdb
Source: Letterboxd

