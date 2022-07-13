With just seven months into the year, we already have witnessed some brilliant shows and movies being released across the nation. IMDb , the most comprehensive and authoritative source of information on movies, released the list of the most popular web series and movies of the year so far.

From Kashmir Files to RRR, we witnessed a number of movies garnering love and praise from the audience. And, here are the top ten movies of the year so far, as per IMDb.

1. Vikram - 8.6

The movie, which revolves around the members of a black ops team who track and eliminate a gang of masked murderers, stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal roles.

2. The Kashmir Files - 8.3

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit Community in 1990, this movie showcases the injustices against the community. Needless to mention, the gripping movie instantly sent a shiver down our spines.

3. KGF: Chapter 2 - 8.5

This period action movie, which is the sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, took the entire country by storm. With powerful dialogues and a gripping storyline, the movie received a tremendous response from all across the globe.

4. Hridayam - 8.1

The movie, which centres on a short-lived love story which hits the rocks even before its honeymoon period is over, was extremely loved by fans across the entire nation and is a must-watch.

5. RRR - 8.0

From the storyline and acting to the direction, people have been loving almost everything about this movie. The movie, which broke several records, is a fictional story which focuses on two revolutionaries.

6. A Thursday - 7.8

This gripping movie revolves around a school teacher, who takes her students hostage. She is then seen making huge demands from the officials in order to keep the children alive. The movie, which promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. Jhund - 7.4

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports professor who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer, the movie depicts how the professor instils enthusiasm in children living in the slums of Mumbai by turning them into soccer players. The movie garnered praise from the audiences as well as the critics.

9. Runway 34 - 7.1

Inspired by the true event of Jet Airways' Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, the movie revolves around a pilot and his flight, which takes an unexpected turn due to bad weather conditions.

8. Samrat Prithviraj - 7.0

The movie, which features Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, showcases the heroism of the fearless Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor.

10. Gangubai Kathiawadi - 7.0

Loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, this biographical crime drama was arguably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With strong dialogues, plotline and lavish sets, this movie was a complete emotion.

Apart from stellar performances in brilliant movies, there were a number of shows and web series that also made a home in the hearts of the audiences. And, here are the top ten shows of the year so far, as per IMDb.

1. Campus Diaries - 9.0

From making new friends and budding romances to first bunks and canteen wars, the plotline of this show revolves around six students. However, the show also throws light on the issues like toxic relationships, discrimination based on societal biases and drug abuse.

2. Panchayat 2 - 8.9

There's no doubt that the second season of this comedy-drama series has taken the entire nation by storm with its brilliant humour and true portrayal of rural life. The show is one of those comfort comedies that you can return to, time and again, and will always leave with a smile on your face.

3. Rocket Boys - 8.9

Based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, this eight-episode series is a tribute to the legends of the nation’s space programmes. As soon as the trailer of this series was released, it started garnering praises from the audience.

4. Apharan 2 - 8.4

With a gripping storyline and a stellar starcast, this action thriller series centres on kidnapping, mystery and action. This action-packed series stars Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill and Monica Chaudhary in the lead roles.

5. Human - 8.0

Set in the backdrop of drug trials and the politics in the medical industry, the show exposes the nexus between pharmaceutical companies, big private hospitals and government officials who exploit the poor in human trials for new drugs.

6. Escaype Live - 7.7

The show follows the different journeys of six regular people as they prepare to win fame and money on a dangerous social media application.

7. The Great Indian Murder - 7.3

The show, adapted from Vikas Swarup's sophomore novel Six Suspects, revolves around the murder of a well-known businessman and the son of a politician.

8. Mai - 7.2

This gripping drama revolves around a grieving middle-class mother, who is on a journey to unmask the criminals responsible for her daughter's death. Featuring Sakshi Tanwar as the protagonist of the series, this thriller drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Raima Sen in supporting roles.

9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - 7.0

The eight-episode show revolves around a small-town man, who is having an affair with his collegemate, and being relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician's daughter, who is also his childhood friend. The show takes a dark and dangerous turn when he tries to reclaim his life.

10. The Fame Game - 7.0

The thriller show follows the story of a dreamy megastar and her inexplicable disappearance. As the curtain on her glamorous life is drawn back, we are taken behind the scenes into the darkness. The gripping show also marked Madhuri Dixit's first foray into the streaming space.

Please note that the movie ratings mentioned in this article are based on current IMDb ratings and are subject to change.