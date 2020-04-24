Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office space for treating patients affected By COVID-19 earlier this month. 

Now that the office space has been modified, Gauri Khan shared this news with everyone through an Instagram video. The video by Meer Foundation showed how the office has completely been transformed into a quarantine zone under the guidance of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).   

The office is equipped with 22 beds placed at a safe distance from each other. Here's how the quarantine facility looks like:

Twitter lauded this gesture. 

Apart from giving their office space for quarantine facility, SRK and Gauri have made contributions to the government to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Images sourced from Meer Foundation