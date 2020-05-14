Netizen's favourite 'beautiful boy', Timothée Chalamet wowed (read: wooed) us in Call Me By Your Name, and we've been learning how to correctly pronounce his name ever since.
Internet's favourite 'businessman' (After Mallya, of course), Jethalal Champaklal Gada has us convinced that if there is a problem, he is involved in it.
And now, in the world of internet's oolta chashma, Twitter user Abhishek came up with a thread showcasing Timothée Chalamet as Jethalal Champaklal Gada.
Timothée Chalamet as Jethalal : a thread pic.twitter.com/aTg4qV2Soz— abh;shek (@abhishekitoff) May 8, 2020
I didn't want to believe in the similarity, but the evidence he came up with is impossible to ignore.
It's almost as if Jethalal took one look at Chalamet's wardrobe, and raided it. Or was it vice-versa? Who can even tell these days.
Those expressions, that smile... hell, even the hairstyle!
Men in Pink, for the win!
(If this comparison can exist, then so can my future as a poet)
IMO, the comparison ended way too soon.
the end. no cap. pic.twitter.com/yGCY5mBOlX— abh;shek (@abhishekitoff) May 8, 2020
Because by the end, I'd started loving it. And so did most of Twitterati:
How do I unsee this 😩😩😩😩— daily motivational quotes (@bakkwaas) May 8, 2020
thank god my WiFi is bad and the pictures aren't loading, pls don't do this— ツ (@siddhiwashere) May 8, 2020
The world doesn't appreciate tmkoc as much as it should— RishabhiñoBack (@rishabhinoback) May 8, 2020
Best thread on the internet today. Everyone else can go home.— Nishtha (@krantinari) May 8, 2020
Jakaasssss love it man 😂😂😂— ɥsɹɐH🧜♂️ (@damaya3333) May 8, 2020
In case you're wondering, no you can't unsee this.