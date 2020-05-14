Netizen's favourite 'beautiful boy', Timothée Chalamet wowed (read: wooed) us in Call Me By Your Name, and we've been learning how to correctly pronounce his name ever since. 

Timothee Chalamet
Source: IndieWire

Internet's favourite 'businessman' (After Mallya, of course), Jethalal Champaklal Gada has us convinced that if there is a problem, he is involved in it. 

Jethalal
Source: Telly Chakkar

And now, in the world of internet's oolta chashmaTwitter user Abhishek came up with a thread showcasing Timothée Chalamet as Jethalal Champaklal Gada. 

I didn't want to believe in the similarity, but the evidence he came up with is impossible to ignore. 

It's almost as if Jethalal took one look at Chalamet's wardrobe, and raided it. Or was it vice-versa? Who can even tell these days. 

Those expressions, that smile... hell, even the hairstyle! 

Men in Pink, for the win! 

(If this comparison can exist, then so can my future as a poet)

IMO, the comparison ended way too soon. 

Because by the end, I'd started loving it. And so did most of Twitterati: 

In case you're wondering, no you can't unsee this. 