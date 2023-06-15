In the name of entertainment, over the years, many a time, we’ve seen people deifying some incredibly popular characters in movies and shows, forgoing their toxic personality traits just by virtue of their popularity. Here’s a list of 8 such immensely well-loved characters we don’t understand.

1. The sense of entitlement and toxicity Kabir Singh served us in his justification called ‘LOVE’ remains unmatchable…

2. But let’s not forget Kabir Singh OG, Arjun Reddy

3. Naina was a bad friend. She was selfish, mean, snarky, and oh, remember how she relentlessly fat-shamed her best friend, Sweetu

Also Read: 8 Red Flags That Prove Naina From ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Was A Terrible Friend & Didn’t Deserve Rohit

4. Ayan may have been attracted to Alizeh, but he was a man-child who couldn’t handle rejection

5. Jethalal, a married middle-aged man, keeps ogling at another woman. He’s neither *cute* nor *funny*

Read more: 13 Years Of TMKOC, We Can Do Without Jethalal Flirting With Babita

6. No, Bunny didn’t really care about anybody other than himself

7. Tanu was manipulative, controlling, and self-centred. She treated her husband most objectionably

8. All Anjali had to do was become ‘conventionally’ pretty for Rahul to fall in love with her in the blink of an eye

Which name would you add?