Some of Bollywood's most well known actors also have multiple hidden talents. For instance, did you know many actors have written dialogues for their own films?

Yep. Well we've gone ahead and compiled who all these actors are, just in case you're curious.

Here, read on to know more:

1. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin turned writer for her film The Girl in Yellow Boots. But according to reports, she decided to never mix acting with her interest in writing post TGIYB.

2. Kader Khan

Late actor Kader Khan was known for his talent in writing. So it isn't surprising that he's written dialogues for multiple films. Including ones of his; Aunty No. 1 and Coolie.

3. Konkona Sen Sharma

Similarly, Konkona Sen Sharma wrote her 2016 film A Death in the Gunj. Which by the way, she directed as well.

4. Sunny Deol

It seems Sunny Deol is also a part of the script writing club, because he contributed to writing his 2016 film Ghayal Once Again.

5. Taapsee Pannu

Would you be surprised to know that Taapsee Pannu wrote dialogues for an upcoming film? Yep, she wrote dialogues for her about-to-release film Tadka.

6. Farhan Akhtar

Along with being incredibly talented as a musician, Farhan Akhtar turned into a writer for his 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as well as his 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

7. Sumit Vyas

Apparently, actor Sumit Vyas is also a multi-talented individual, he co-wrote both the seasons of TVF Trippling.

8. Vineet Kumar Singh

Not only did Vineet Kumar Singh play the role of Shravan Kumar Singh in Mukkabaaz, but he also wrote the script for it!

9. Varun Badola

Varun Badola is one of the most talented and successful TV actors of our time, and apparently, he wrote the scripts for TV shows such as Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahaani, Naya Daur and Koshish - EK Aastha.

10. Ranveer Singh

I don't know about you, but I am not surprised that Ranveer Singh has written for his films. He's just so multifaceted, obviously he's a talented writer as well! The actor has written for Ram Leela and his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani! Cool, right?

11. Yash

And South films' superstar Yash wrote his own dialogues for the super hit film KGF: Chapter 2.

12. Salman Khan

Granted the film didn't do too well at the box office, but Salman Khan did put in the work to write for his romance, drama movie Veer. In fact, according to the reports, he was extremely excited to turn scriptwriter for the film because he had always liked the book it is partly based on (Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol).

I guess when you're in the filmmaking business, you acquire other talents along the way!