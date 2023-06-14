Having grown up watching SRK and Kajol as the ultimate Bollywood on-screen couple, it shook me when I realised the two are happily married to different people. And I think it may have been the case with many of us when we witnessed on-screen chemistry so strong that it didn’t make sense that the two actors weren’t together in real life, and it’s nothing but a testament to their natural acting.

Twitter is discussing such examples of flawless acting. While we all have known and loved watching SRK and Kajol together, here are 16 other instances of pure chemistry in movies.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan

2. Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao

Chemistry was so good that I thought they were real life couple

3. Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

Well, there were rumours about the two dating for a while.

4. Rani Mukerji & Abhishek Bachchan

5. Neena Gupta & Raghubir Yadav

6. Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal

Chemistry was so good that I thought they were real life couple

7. Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan

After SrK & Kajol , it has to be this couple ….

8. Madhuri Dixit Nene & Salman Khan

Chemistry so good that i thought they were Real .

8. Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor

Chemistry was so good that I wondered why they broke up😐 during the filming of this movie!

10. SRK & Salman Khan

Chemistry so good, I was sure they were a real life couple

11. Nargiz Fakhri & Ranbir Kapoor

12. Viju Khote & Shehzad Khan

13. Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor

Chemistry was so good that I thought they'd be real life couple

14. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. & Ram Charan

15. Parvathy Thiruvothu & Irrfan Khan

16. Anushka Shetty & Prabhas

Who’s your favourite?

