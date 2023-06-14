Having grown up watching SRK and Kajol as the ultimate Bollywood on-screen couple, it shook me when I realised the two are happily married to different people. And I think it may have been the case with many of us when we witnessed on-screen chemistry so strong that it didn’t make sense that the two actors weren’t together in real life, and it’s nothing but a testament to their natural acting.
Twitter is discussing such examples of flawless acting. While we all have known and loved watching SRK and Kajol together, here are 16 other instances of pure chemistry in movies.
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Hrithik Roshan
2. Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao
3. Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur
Well, there were rumours about the two dating for a while.
4. Rani Mukerji & Abhishek Bachchan
5. Neena Gupta & Raghubir Yadav
6. Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal
7. Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan
8. Madhuri Dixit Nene & Salman Khan
8. Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Kapoor
9. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor
10. SRK & Salman Khan
11. Nargiz Fakhri & Ranbir Kapoor
12. Viju Khote & Shehzad Khan
13. Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor
14. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. & Ram Charan
15. Parvathy Thiruvothu & Irrfan Khan
16. Anushka Shetty & Prabhas
Who’s your favourite?
Also Read: These Bollywood Actors & Their On-Screen Chemistry Was A Match Made In Heaven