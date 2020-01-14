The final nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on January 13, 2020. And one of the films to have made it to the final nominees of the best documentary short film is St. Louis Superman, directed by the Indian-American director duo Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan.

The film, which has been described by The Hindu as 'an intimate portrayal of a charismatic man, a father and rap artist', is competing against In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, and Walk Run Cha-Cha. The 30-minute documentary is based on the African-American activist-politician Bruce Franks Jr.

Both Smriti and Sami are Los-Angeles based filmmakers who have collaborated for the first time on St. Louis Superman. In the past, Sami Khan made a narrative feature called Khoya. Smriti Mundhra co-directed a documentary, A Suitable Girl. Both Smriti and Sami took to Twitter to express their happiness at being nominated.

Yes, I was nominated for an Academy Award but did you know we also successfully potty-trained our toddler?! Huge week! https://t.co/8Y8DSdqj2C — sami khan (@samikhanfilm) January 13, 2020

I am shell-shocked, overwhelmed and profoundly grateful that ‘St. Louis Superman’ has been nominated for an Academy Award. Life is crazy. I’m delirious with happiness. Thank you, thank you, thank you. https://t.co/qC2mCsChII — Smriti Mundhra (@SmritiMundhra) January 13, 2020

Twitterati also congratulated the duo, and Frank Jr., for the nomination:

Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 13, 2020

Yo, St. Louis Superman is nominated for an Oscar! I hope the whole city is celebrating ⁦@brucefranksjr⁩. He lives this truth. His story deserves this honor. 🦸🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/6xi0vkPCtg — de nichols (@de_nichols) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to my favorite Superhero @brucefranksjr on the Oscar nomination.

The world needs your story.

The world needs your compassion.

The world needs your heart.

The world needs St.Louis Superman!

❤️🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/AXNht0VSkz — NeLexia Galloway (@NelexiaG) January 13, 2020

Wow, how cool that "St. Louis Superman", a film about @brucefranksjr, is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short?! Big honor, and nice wardrobe! pic.twitter.com/NJSKPOc5hT — STL-Style (@STLstyle) January 13, 2020

St. Louis Superman, a documentary on @brucefranksjr was nominated for an Oscar. Congratulations Bruce and the talented filmmakers who put this documentary together.

Here’s a look at the trailer if you haven’t seen it: https://t.co/7JTcYN3M1g #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/J8HwHDHIZV — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 13, 2020

