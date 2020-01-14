The final nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on January 13, 2020. And one of the films to have made it to the final nominees of the best documentary short film is St. Louis Superman, directed by the Indian-American director duo Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan. 

Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra
Source: IndiaWest

The film, which has been described by The Hindu as 'an intimate portrayal of a charismatic man, a father and rap artist', is competing against In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, and Walk Run Cha-Cha. The 30-minute documentary is based on the African-American activist-politician Bruce Franks Jr.

St. Louis Superman
Source: themediahq

Both Smriti and Sami are Los-Angeles based filmmakers who have collaborated for the first time on St. Louis Superman. In the past, Sami Khan made a narrative feature called Khoya. Smriti Mundhra co-directed a documentary, A Suitable Girl. Both Smriti and Sami took to Twitter to express their happiness at being nominated. 

Twitterati also congratulated the duo, and Frank Jr., for the nomination: 

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com