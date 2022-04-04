From Tanvi Shah and Sonu Nigam to Gulzar, there are a number of Indians who have bagged Grammys for their extraordinary contributions to the industry. And, here's a singer who has put another feather in our cap.
Sharing her big win, the singer, who uses the stage name Falu, took to her social media handle and wrote:
I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony.
In 2007, the New York-based singer-songwriter released a self-titled solo album, which had several elements of folk music from south-east Asia and western music.
Interestingly, she is the only Indian-origin woman who has been nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice.
