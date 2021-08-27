Some Bollywood stars have really strange opinions on things that make us want to sit down with them and have a one-to-one chat about what is (or was) going on in their heads. Here are a few of them.

1. Juhi Chawla is against 5G, to the point that she filed a case in court.

5G rollout: Delhi HC defers hearing on Juhi Chawla’s plea till July 29, judge recuseshttps://t.co/P6jnaAF5rX — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 12, 2021

2. Pooja Bedi is against Covid vaccinations, and thinks they are "sinister and illogical".

If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket.

NOT VACCINATE the whole world!

& certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

3. Kangana Ranaut has a problem with the word 'India' and thinks it should be renamed to 'Bharat'.

4. Sonam Kapoor thinks it's her 'karma' that she is born into a family of successful actors.

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

5. Akshay Kumar thinks his job is "more dangerous than any other job".

6. Whereas Saif Ali Khan thinks the job of an actor is comparable to that of doctors.

7. Rakhi Sawant once said that ceiling fans should be banned because they lead to suicide.

What in the world?!