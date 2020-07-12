Recently, social media celebrity Shubham Mishra publically issued a rape threat to a female comedian, Agrima Joshua because he was offended by a few jokes in her stand-up video.

Trigger Warning: Abusive content (rape, sexism, racism)

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

Agrima Joshua had already issued a public apology after an MLA threatened to file an FIR against her, when the vulgar video by Shubham Mishra was posted.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

The Indian comedy circuit is standing in solidarity with comedian Agrima Joshua and speaking up against the horrid threats in this video while demanding for actions to be taken:

1. SahilShah

Sahil Shah canceled the release of his new stand-up in solidarity of the comedy circuit is being under attack.

What happened right now with Agrima is just shocking. It has shown a vile side of society that we should all be really ashamed of. I'm sorry as a comedian and also as a fellow human that she had to go through this.

2. Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh reminded the public about the basic dos and don'ts of a civilized society.

It is disturbing to see all the hate that women are getting is about ruining her body by f**king us from all sides. You DO NOT have a right over anyone's body to do so.

3. Gaurav Kapoor

Gaurav Kapoor pushed his show promotional video and took to social media to stand in solidarity:

Woh video banata hai aur poora clear rape threat deta hai ek ladki ko ki main tere saath kya kya karronga. It's gruesome, maine jabse woh dekha hai na, mera mod poora f**k ho chuka hai. Is tarike ka rape threat and everybody is appreciating neeche post pe.



4. Azeem Banatwalla

Everytime people in this country are offended by jokes, it is not a due process situation. It's not a situation of ,"ok we're going to file a complaint to the police and let the cops do their job", no, this is gangs of well-orchestrated people who come together in large groups and basically try to strike fear into you. When aq comic apologies, it's not because they want to apologize, it's because there's somebody standing on their head, threatening.

5. Vir Das

I feel Indian comedians have gotten it all wrong. Why are we waiting for people to ask us for apologies? That's wrong. We should be offering apologies, every day, in advance. Every morning without fail.

6. Rahul Subramanian

The fact that there are people in the comments praising what was said is just heartbreaking.

7. Mallika Dua

Openly threatened to rape and murder comedian Agrima Joshua and her mother. In graphic detail. All in the name of “protecting” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy it seems. She’s a comedian. She said what she read on Quora.

8. Abish Mathew

All I'm asking is, if people can be united under a misguided sense, then all of us can be united in empathy.

9. Rohan Joshi

You can tell us to be brave and that you are with us, but you won't be there when the mob comes, you won't see the financial and psychological cost of having your bank account zero from legal or security fees.

10. Sapan Verma

Sapan Verma pointed out some basic civilized ways to deal with an opinion you don't agree with:

Things you can do if you don't like someone's work:

- Stop watching it.

- Unfollow them on all platforms.

- Leave valid feedback/criticism if any.

- Understand that just because you didn't like it doesn't mean others also won't.

- Watch something else.

- Mind your own business. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) July 12, 2020

11. Nishant Suri

Main bas itna bolna chahoonga aapko ki agli baar aapko kisi joke pe aisa offended lage toh thoda introspect karo.

12. Abhishek Upmanyu

Even if some didn't speak up, they reposted one another's posts, stories, videos or tweets to extend their support and stand in solidarity against this incident of hooliganism.

The entire comedy circuit standing together in solidarity against this incident of hooliganism is truly empowering.