From violent action scenes and romantic sequences to making us sit on the edge of our seats, desi movies know how to keep their audiences glued to their television screens. Since there are several genres to choose from, everyone has their own preferences.

Melanie Easton, a writer and director, picked her favourite genre in desi movies and no, it’s not romance, humour or action!

The Canadian and Australian filmmaker took to her social media account and tweeted that the movies with disgraced male coaches, who redeem themselves by leading underdog female athletes to success, is her favourite sub-genre.

The filmmaker also shared screenshots of a couple of movies from the genre, including Shimit Amin’s Chak De India, Saroj Dey’s Kranti, Sudha Kongara Prasad’s Irudhi Suttru and Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal.

She also asked her followers to recommend more movies from the same genre and of course, netizens obliged.

The Malayalam film Godha is adjacent to this trope. Former wrestling champion starts to train a young Punjabi girl after disappointments in his son. Highly recommend. The athlete girl escapes arranged marriage going to Kerala village which adopts her. pic.twitter.com/cw58OM0zp8 — Melanie @moviemavengal@c.im (@moviemavengal) January 17, 2023

Tamil film Kanaa (2018). Although redeemed coach not exactly disgraced but forced into early retirement due to injury. — tadpole (@tadpole69929811) January 17, 2023

Bigil — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) January 17, 2023

Bigil, a Tamil movie where the son of a murdered don avenges his father's death by training his girls' football team to win against his father's murder's team — DJ Bobby (@AnanyaaMishra) January 17, 2023

Iqbal



10/10 would recommend



A young man who suffers from speech and hearing problems, wants to play cricket for India. His father thinks it's a bad idea, but his sister decides to help him by hiring a washed out cricket hero as his coach.https://t.co/2lIMvQkw50 — Joycelyn Ghansah (@jg_humanitarian) January 17, 2023

dil bole haddipa??? in the most complicated way ever — (prithvi)harsh kapoor (@urlocaldeewana) January 17, 2023

Budhia Singh – Born To Run (2016) might qualify. The coach faces backlash for training a kid. — Rahul (notself@mstdn.ca) (@notself) January 17, 2023

Well, looks like we have a newfound genre and we love it!