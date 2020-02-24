The singing reality show, Indian Idol has declared a winner for its season 11. And the coveted title was granted to Sunny Hindustani who has been making waves for his soulful voice. But it is the story behind his voice that made this win so important on the Indian Idol stage.

Before auditioning for Indian Idol, Sunny, who hails from Bathinda, used to polish shoes to earn a living. Sunny has no formal training in music and his mother reportedly sold balloons to keep the family running after his father passed away.

The show also shared a clip in which Sunny's mom can be seen borrowing rice grains for their meals. Thankfully, this won't be the case anymore as Sunny has done her proud.

Twitter is all praises for Sunny's inspiring journey:

You really deserve it man... your voice is lit🔥🔥 best wishes for your upcoming future... ty #IndianIdolGrandFinale for introducing such a fantastic singer#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale #सनी @sunnyhindustani pic.twitter.com/np7NeAFrdn — Abhishek Parihar (@Iamabhiparihar) February 23, 2020

Thank you #IndianIdol for bringing us the likes of #SunnyHindustani, young man who supported his poor Sansi family by polishing shoes in small town of Bathinda. There must be countless more such talented youngsters whose talent doesn't find any platform. — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 23, 2020

From Shoe Polisher to Indian Idol Winner...

what a journey 😍 "Sunny Hindustani " (Insane Performances 😍)

live example of hard working 😇

Success kisses his Feet

😍😍😍😍😍

Love from Nepal 🇳🇵#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/YPInYX4UIG — Gangesh Gunjan (@Im_Gangesh45) February 23, 2020

Heartiest congratulations #SunnyHindustani on your hard-earned win. You made us all proud.



Journey of this melodious #IndianIdol season 11 winner Bathinda boy is an inspiration to many. Wishing him all the success ahead.@sunny_singer11 pic.twitter.com/0iTY3y1kgu — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 23, 2020

No wonder he is called reincarnation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. One of my fav songs & so soulfully sung by #SunnyHindustani ... I wish he wins. #IndianIdol11 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/gJYiGR3QI0 — Anu (@anu_2610) February 22, 2020

Happy about talented #Punjab boy #SunnyHindustani winning the #IndianIdolGrandFinale. @sunny_singer11 you have made us all proud. Congratulations and wishing you all the success ahead! pic.twitter.com/My7aI3g0wT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2020

#SunnyHindustani

Many congratulations to u brother for the winning Indian Idol 11 pic.twitter.com/U8kK2zFECs — Hari om Hari (@HariOm53756463) February 23, 2020

Sunny is now the recipient of the Indian Idol 11 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. He has also been given an opportunity to sing in the next T-series project.