The singing reality show, Indian Idol has declared a winner for its season 11. And the coveted title was granted to Sunny Hindustani who has been making waves for his soulful voice. But it is the story behind his voice that made this win so important on the Indian Idol stage. 

Before auditioning for Indian Idol, Sunny, who hails from Bathinda, used to polish shoes to earn a living. Sunny has no formal training in music and his mother reportedly sold balloons to keep the family running after his father passed away. 

The show also shared a clip in which Sunny's mom can be seen borrowing rice grains for their meals. Thankfully, this won't be the case anymore as Sunny has done her proud.

Twitter is all praises for Sunny's inspiring journey:

Sunny is now the recipient of the Indian Idol 11 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. He has also been given an opportunity to sing in the next T-series project. 