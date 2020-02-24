The singing reality show, Indian Idol has declared a winner for its season 11. And the coveted title was granted to Sunny Hindustani who has been making waves for his soulful voice. But it is the story behind his voice that made this win so important on the Indian Idol stage.
Congratulations #SunnyHindustani. We love you. #IndianIdol11 #IndianIdol #IndianIdolGrandFinale @sunny_singer11 @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan pic.twitter.com/GjOuNSCOHn— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 23, 2020
The #IndianIdol11 title goes to #SunnyHindustani.— Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 23, 2020
Congratulations @sunny_singer11#IndianIdolGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/ESzXxKznae
The show also shared a clip in which Sunny's mom can be seen borrowing rice grains for their meals. Thankfully, this won't be the case anymore as Sunny has done her proud.
Twitter is all praises for Sunny's inspiring journey:
You really deserve it man... your voice is lit🔥🔥 best wishes for your upcoming future... ty #IndianIdolGrandFinale for introducing such a fantastic singer#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale #सनी @sunnyhindustani pic.twitter.com/np7NeAFrdn— Abhishek Parihar (@Iamabhiparihar) February 23, 2020
Thank you #IndianIdol for bringing us the likes of #SunnyHindustani, young man who supported his poor Sansi family by polishing shoes in small town of Bathinda. There must be countless more such talented youngsters whose talent doesn't find any platform.— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 23, 2020
From Shoe Polisher to Indian Idol Winner...— Gangesh Gunjan (@Im_Gangesh45) February 23, 2020
what a journey 😍 "Sunny Hindustani " (Insane Performances 😍)
live example of hard working 😇
Success kisses his Feet
😍😍😍😍😍
Love from Nepal 🇳🇵#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/YPInYX4UIG
Heartiest congratulations #SunnyHindustani on your hard-earned win. You made us all proud.— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 23, 2020
Journey of this melodious #IndianIdol season 11 winner Bathinda boy is an inspiration to many. Wishing him all the success ahead.@sunny_singer11 pic.twitter.com/0iTY3y1kgu
No wonder he is called reincarnation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. One of my fav songs & so soulfully sung by #SunnyHindustani ... I wish he wins. #IndianIdol11 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/gJYiGR3QI0— Anu (@anu_2610) February 22, 2020
Happy about talented #Punjab boy #SunnyHindustani winning the #IndianIdolGrandFinale. @sunny_singer11 you have made us all proud. Congratulations and wishing you all the success ahead! pic.twitter.com/My7aI3g0wT— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2020
#SunnyHindustani— Hari om Hari (@HariOm53756463) February 23, 2020
Many congratulations to u brother for the winning Indian Idol 11 pic.twitter.com/U8kK2zFECs
Sunny is now the recipient of the Indian Idol 11 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. He has also been given an opportunity to sing in the next T-series project.