OTT platforms may be new to India, but getting offended over the content being produced is certainly nothing new in India. Though the frequency at which people are asking for bans and accusing shows and movies of hurting religious sentiments has become alarmingly high.

Here's a look at some of the shows and movies that recently offended people in India:

1. Tandav

Amazon Prime Video's Tandav came under fire for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community and offending Hindu deities. The makers apologized for the same, but multiple FIRs were still filed against the show's creators and Amazon Prime Video.

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

The SC also refused to provide interim protection to those accused, remarking that 'religious sentiments can't be hurt'.

The petitioners' lawyers persuaded the bench for interim protection by referring to similar orders granted in 'Arnab Goswami' & 'Amish Devgan' cases.



Bench was not inclined to grant the prayer.



Bench also orally remarked during hearing that religious sentiments cannot be hurt. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 27, 2021

2. Ludo

Netflix's Ludo, and its director Anurag Basu, faced Twitterati's ire and were accused of promoting 'Hinduphobic' content in the movie, and 'denigrating' Hindu Gods. #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu even trended on Twitter, with multiple tweets sharing not just the same hashtag, but even the same language.

3. A Suitable Boy

An FIR was filed against Netflix, for the series A Suitable Boy, after it showcased a kiss between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy inside a temple. MP Police registered the FIR, filed by BJP youth leader Gaurav Tiwari, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

4. Laxmii

The original title of the film, Laxmmi Bomb, came under the 'religious scanner' after several Hindu groups objected to a 'derogatory' term like 'Bomb' being associated with the name of a Hindu Goddess. Consequently, the makers changed the name to Laxmii.

Hindu Sena has given a complaint letter @PrakashJavdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast and crew of the upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" starring @akshaykumar and directed by Sh Raghava Lawrence for making mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name, @ANI pic.twitter.com/5UjVfXBNJB — Vishnu Gupta🕉 (@VishnuGupta_HS) October 20, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb undergoes a title change! Hence forth it will be known as #Laxmii.

After censors producers decided to change the title “respecting the sentiments of the viewers”.@akshaykumar & @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence

premieres 9th Nov on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/snFvjClHZj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 29, 2020

5. Paatal Lok

After the show's release on Amazon Prime Video, a complaint was filed against the platform and the show's producers, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. The complaint also accused the show of promoting 'communal disharmony' by glorifying caste and gender-based violence.

Shame on @AnushkaSharma @AmazonPrime for showing Sikhs as Rapists

I request @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take strong action against #patalok



This series must be banned and Amazon must be fined for their repetitive attempt to malign religious harmony in India @ANI @TimesNow @republic pic.twitter.com/PbJREdUbBw — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 23, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok

Hindu phobic Anushka Sharma produced a web series pataal lok for showing anti-Hindu culture and glorifying beef-eating in few scenes. pic.twitter.com/m6E25PwPMR @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/NRpNscyg2O — प्रचिती (@prachiti13) May 27, 2020

Additionally, the Sikh Cell of the Delhi BJP also filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma, one of the show's producers, for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sikhs”. The Bhartiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh also started an online petition against the producers for using a 'casteist slur' in the show.

6. Sacred Games 2

Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga accused the makers of Sacred Games of allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments by showcasing a scene (in season 2) where the protagonist, Sartaj Singh, throws away his kada in the sea. Consequently, two separate complaints were filed against Anurag Kashyap. Manjinder Singh also accused Kashyap of spreading communal disharmony.

I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/c2KMbJVrwA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

See this scene where a mother is saying “go kill Muslims”

This is a clever plan to serve anti-India agenda and portray that Muslims are being killed in India by Hindus. Are you trying to serve the narration of ISI and anti-India forces Anurag Kashyap?@ZeeNews @NetflixIndia @ANI https://t.co/cUgUT5a29b pic.twitter.com/077mEzJI3u — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

Spreading communal content, hurting religious sentiments and faiths of people and creating disharmony in the society is a criminal offence



I have filed a criminal complaint against #AnuragKashyap for doing all these in his serial #SacredGames @ANI @thetribunechd @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/8RCPMv8bHa — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

Filed Police complaint against Anurag Kashyap for insulting my religious belief in Sacred Games-2 @advocate_alakh pic.twitter.com/sGmAw12sOy — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 20, 2019

7. Leila

With Deepa Mehta's dystopian drama Leila, Netflix became the punching bag for Twitterati, who accused the show and the platform of "spreading hate" against the Hindu community. People went so far as to start an online petition, on Change.org, to ban the show on Netflix.

Jai Aryawart! after #leila ban purity in movies will be restored, purity in culture restored, and 'purity' is restored everywhere,.... — Indian Nationalist (@Proud_Indian001) June 16, 2019

Hindu nationalists start petition to ban Netflix series Leila https://t.co/YC97H58gok — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) June 18, 2019

It's horrible. I wonder if @netflix will have courage to make something like this for the problematic sections.

Pls stop Netflix immediately.

I would urge @PMOIndia to look into LEILA immediately and ban Netflix in India. — HS 🇮🇳 (@Harsh_Saxena) June 29, 2019

8. Hasmukh

Netflix's black comedy-drama, Hasmukh, received a legal notice for allegedly defaming the legal profession. The case went to court, and ultimately, the court ruled in favour of the show.

Legal notice sent to makers of Netflix show Hasmukh over "false, inauthentic, defamatory" content against the legal profession @NetflixIndia @netflix #Hasmukh https://t.co/KeNKcAk4j7 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 20, 2020

9. Mirzapur

After two seasons of guns and glory, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur became the subject of online trolling, when a person from Mirzapur accused the show of showing Uttar Pradesh in a bad light. Subsequently, a petition was filed, asking for a ban on the show, and the Supreme Court issued a notice to the makers of the show and to Amazon Prime Video.

10. Krishna And His Leela

Netflix was targeted for promoting "Hinduphobic content" because of its web series Krishna and His Leela. In the show, a character named Krishna has sexual relations with several women, one of whom is named Radha. Consequently, Twitterati trolled Netflix and asked people to boycott the platform.

Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha.

The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda



Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/3oOzwuxRgY — Paritush Choudhury🇮🇳 (@paritush_assam) June 29, 2020

We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.



Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020

