There are more than one million Indian citizens in Canada, and 4.2 million in USA. What does that tell you? That us desis thrive anywhere we go. So it definitely isn't surprising that so many filmmakers of Indian-origin are doing extremely well internationally.

Here, take a look at the directors we're talking about:

1. Mira Nair

Mira Nair grew up in Orissa and is currently based in New York City. Her most known projects are films and shows such as Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, A Suitable Boy, Monsoon Wedding, Queen of Katwe, The Namesake and Mississippi Masala.

2. Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur grew up in Delhi, and is a graduate of St. Stephen's College. He's directed Bollywood films such as Masoom, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen. And he's also done wonderful work in Hollywood with movies such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, Elizabeth: The Golden Age and What's Love Got to Do With It?

3. Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha is a British filmmaker of Indian-origin and she is best known for films and shows such as Bhaji on the Beach, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and of recent fame, Beecham House.

4. Deepa Mehta

Mehta is an Indo-Canadian film director and screenwriter, she's been behind international projects such as Midnight's Children and Bollywood/Hollywood.

5. Tarsem Singh Dhandwar

Tarsem Singh Dhandwar was born in Punjab, he then went on to graduate from Hans Raj College, Delhi to further pursue studies from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He has directed movies such as The Cell, The Fall, Immortals, Mirror Mirror and Self/less.

6. M. Night Shyamalan

Born in Mahé, Puducherry and raised in Pennsylvania, M. Night Shyamalan's most noteworthy films include The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and The Last Airbender. He was even recognized for The Sixth Sense with nominations for the Academy Award for Best Director and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Doing brilliant work out there!