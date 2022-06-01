One of the most interesting things about movies is where they're filmed. And it's a cherry on top for us desis when those locations happen to be some of the most scenic colleges in India!

So, here is a list of colleges and schools that were filming locations for famous Bollywood movies. Take a look:

1. Symbiosis Insternational University, Pune – Bodyguard

There is just something about films that show us a glimpse of campus life. The Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard gave us a peek into Symbiosis International University's Lavale campus.

2. IIM Bangalore – 3 Idiots

The filming location of 3 Idiots was just as iconic as the movie itself because it had been shot in IIM Bangalore.

3. IIM Ahmedabad – 2 States

2 States' Ananya Swaminathan and Krish Malhotra fell in love while doing their post graduation, and made us all consider applying for higher education in the hopes to find our soulmate at college! You could say that the campus of IIM Ahmedabad is a huge reason Ananya and Krish's love story looked so enticing to us all!

4. St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na seemed even cuter with St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai as a backdrop, TBH.

5. IP University, Delhi – No One Killed Jessica

Rani Mukherji and Vidya Balan starrer No One Killed Jessica had used IP University as one of its filming locations.

6. Forest Research Institute, Dehradun – Student Of The Year

The campus that many people speculated to be some fancy European mansion was actually the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun!

7. HR College Of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai – Wake Up Sid

And Wake Up Sid's lively looking college was actually HR College Of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

8. St. Pauls School, Darjeeling – Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na's super pretty, located-in-the-hills college was actually a school. To be precise, the movie was filmed in St. Pauls School, Darjeeling.

9. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun – Lakshya

All the goosebumps inducing scenes we saw from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Lakshya, were in fact, filmed at IMA, Dehradun.

10. Grant Medical College, Mumbai - Munna Bhai MBBS

Similarly, Munna Bhai MBBS was actually filmed in a medical college. One of the the movie's filming locations was Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

11. St. Stephens, Delhi - Rockstar

Let's be honest, there is something about DU's campuses and rebricked colleges. Plus, Rockstar's protagonists were both from Hindu College and St. Stephens. Which is why it's not surprising that Rockstar was filmed in St. Stephens.

12. Miranda House, Delhi - Fukrey, Special 26

Fukrey, Special 26 as well as Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi were filmed in Miranda House, Delhi University.

Ladies and gentlemen, Indian colleges and schools in all their magnificence.